Joe Douglas: Whoever the Vet QB, 'We're Going to Make the Right Decision for the Jets'

Joe Douglas didn't say much about any veteran quarterbacks other than Derek Carr when he spoke with the media to kick off the NFL Combine today. That's because Carr is the only vet among the list of QBs the Jets could pursue who is a free agent right now.

But the Jets general manager did offer some general comments, such as how long it will take for the timeline leading to that acquisition to unfold.

"I think everybody would like it done sooner rather than later," Douglas said. "But everyone has their own process. I feel like we have our process in exploring the market, exploring options, and each player has their own process in terms of what they have going on. So I can't give you a specific timetable, but when the decision has to be made, I feel very strongly that we're going to make the right decision for the Jets."

One part of the equation is getting down to brass tacks when talking to another team about a trade.

"We've looked at every scenario and at the things we're weighing in terms of a trade, versus acquiring a player with no compensation. We're looking at every option that will play a part in the decision," he said. "We try to live by the mantra 'right player, right price,' and the compensation plays a huge part in that price. When we're looking to make a decision like this for the Jets, we're going to try to do something that helps us both short-term and long-term."

Another part will possibly be waiting for the NFL's new league year to begin. March 13 begins the two-day negotiating period between NFL teams and player agents, with the beginning the league's unrestricted free agency signing period starting March 15.