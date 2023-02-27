10 Top Combine Performances by Athletes Before They Were Jets

It's late February, time for a young football fan's fancy to turn to ... the NFL Combine. And what better way for Jets fans to prepare than to ponder the efforts of players who had yet to become Jets when they participated in their combines?

We've prepared an informal, unscientific, highly subjective list of the measurable top-10 combine performances by players who would go on to play for the Jets, whether as rookie draft picks or end-of-career superstars. Further, we wanted to thin the herd just a little and limit our field to players who spent at least two seasons in green and white. As great as Chris Johnson's 4.24-second 40-yard dash at the 2008 Indianapolis shindig was and is, he played for the Jets only in 2014, so we'll save CJ2K for a different all-time list.

Also keep in mind that this is not a listing of the greatest Jets of all-time. Some players, like Sauce Gardner a year ago, may have only run the 40 at their combines. Others may skipped the week entirely. The top athletes in 2021 had no combine to go to due to COVID. And we're leaving out just a few Jets legends from prior to '87, when reliable combine data first became available.

So enjoy this list, and if you're so inclined, visit my Twitter page, @rlangejets, and let me know who would be included on your top-10 list, who would be excluded, who would be ranked higher or lower. And then we can all settle back in our pigskin beanbag chairs and enjoy this week's arrivals of this year's rookie-class candidates at Lucas Oil Stadium for the 2023 NFL Scouting Combine.

10. Tommy Bohanon, 2013

The Jets' second T-Bo, the only one we'll consider here since Tim Tebow spent only 2012 with the Green & White, had a good, not great 2013 combine workout after his Wake Forest career. Not great, that is, except for his benchpress. Bohanon did 36 reps on the 225-pound bar, which was the best among all backs and also third-best across all positions that year. The show of strength helped make him a seventh-round pick of the Jets, where he spent his first three pro seasons blocking for the likes of Chris Ivory, Bilal Powel and, in 2014, for the abovementioned Chris Johnson.

9. Darron Lee, 2016

The first-rounder from Ohio State didn't last long with the Jets, just three seasons. But he got there in the first place due to his athleticism for the Buckeyes and at the 2016 combine. His 4.47 seconds in the 40 was the fastest at any defensive position outside of CB that year. He also sailed 11-1 in the broad jump, best among the 'backers and No. 3 for the entire combine. He concluded his time in Indy with a 4.20 in the short shuttle, third among LBs.

8. Breece Hall, 2022

Some of what caught the Jets' eye to trade up and draft Hall earlier in Round 2 were his numbers and rankings at Lucas Oil a year ago. Because of injury, he didn't do all the events, but he turned in three gems. His 40.0" vertical leap was No. 1 among all RBs and tied for seventh among all combine participants. Also, his 10-6 broad jump was tied for third among the backs, and his 4.39 in the 40 was sixth-fastest at his position.

7. Brad Smith, 2006

Look, up in the sky. It's a wide receiver. It's a kickoff returner. It's a quarterback. No, it's Brad Smith, who came to the NFL with powers and abilities far beyond those of normal fourth-round picks. That's where the Jets selected the multipurpose Missourian, in part due to his combine numbers. As a WR, his metrics were middle-of-the-pack. But place him with that year's QBs, since that was his college position? His 4.51-second 40 would've been third-best, and his 39.5-inch vertical and 10-8 broad jump would've been the No. 1 leaps among that year's signal-callers, which included Vince Young and Marcus Vick, Mike's kid brother.

6. Carl Lawson, 2017