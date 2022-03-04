NFL Combine Notebook | Could T Ickey Ekwonu Be a Fit on Broadway?

Trevor Penning on Pain

Northern Iowa's Trevor Penning is all about inflicting pain on the field. The Jets got an up-close look at Penning when the coaching staffled the National team at the Senior Bowl in Mobile, AL, last month, and Penning rattled some cages throughout the week.

"I think it's a huge part of my game," he said of playing through the whistle. "You want to make the defender across from you feel it, you want him at the end of the day to be exhausted and he wants to go home, get on the flight and get the hell out of there pretty much."

Penning, who views himself as a tackle who can play guard if necessary, enjoyed the 'Saw' thriller in the lead-up to a game at Illinois State.

"Watched it and it was pretty good, I was like this is kind of a fun movie to watch," he said of the original 'Saw.' "Next day, I was getting ready to get on the bus, it's a five-hour bus ride and … I was like I have an idea, I'm going to watch 'Saw II,' I'm going to download 'Saw III.' So I watched 'Saw II' and 'Saw III.' "

Then Penning followed that and re-watched the 'Saw' trilogy with his mother.

Zion Johnson 'Not Done Yet'

The Jets' first encounter with Boston College's Zion Johnson came during the Senior Bowl in Mobile. He was on the National team coached by the Jets. He has not yet met with the Green & White in Indianapolis for an interview, but thinks he'd be a good fit for the team.

"I feel like I'm a very reliable guy, I'm someone who's played in many different offenses," he said. "I've played in zone scheme, I've played in power schemes, gap schemes. I think I can fit in anywhere, especially at the Jets. They run a wide-zone scheme, which is something I ran at Boston College."

Johnson worked at center for the first time in Mobile, leaning on tips from his teammate Alec Lindstrom, BC's starting center who is also likely to be drafted. Johnson is one of the most fascinating players in the draft. A golfer in high school, he wanted to go to Harvard to study engineering. Four years later and almost 100 pounds heavier, he feels he's scratching the surface.

"My mom was a really big influence for me playing football," he said. "She was always trying to teach me that you want to try as many things in life as you can, don't look back and have regrets. I tried out for football. I was very undersized. I think I really fell in love with the process and the camaraderie with the guys."