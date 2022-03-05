NFL Scouting Combine Notebook | Kayvon Thibodeaux on the Jets: 'They're Really Interested in Me'

Kayvon Thibodeaux says he's always thinking ahead, whether it's on the chess board or on the gridiron.

"I tried to play chess with my uncles and they told me 'you can't play, get off the board,' " Thibodeaux, the well-regarded edge rusher out of Oregon said on Friday. "From there I knew I needed to get it right. I learned the game online, downloaded an app and learned it. So now, I'm a chess player, so I'm thinking moves ahead. How am I going to set the game to give me an advantage on the offensive lineman?"

Before, during -- and certainly after the completion of this week's NFL Scouting Combine in Indianapolis -- Jets GM Joe Douglas and HC Robert Saleh will pore over the list of the top edge rushers who will be available in the NFL Draft in late April.

"This is a really good draft in terms of the depth of the pass rushers, defensive line, offensive line, even wide receiver and tight end," Douglas said earlier this week. "The opportunity to get any player that we feel can come in here and improve our roster, help our team on a team-friendly deal or a draft contract, it's a huge thing. We have an opportunity to add four dynamic difference makers to the team."

"Having a better defense, improving our defense, is at the front of our minds."

Saleh, like Douglas, believes it all starts up front, on both sides of the ball. But especially on the defensive line, the ability to stop the run and get at the quarterback helps every aspect of the defense. And with Carl Lawson (expected back from a season-ending Achilles tendon injury), Quinnen Williams (who will have his fifth-year option picked up) and John Franklin-Myers (who signed along-term contract last year), the Jets may add another bookend on the outside.

Thibodeaux, a Los Angeles native, could be that player. He was named an Associated Press First Team All-American after leading the Ducks with 7 sacks and 12 tackles for loss in 11 games in 2021. He missed time with an ankle injury. As draft analysts, prognosticators and, of course across social media, began to compile each player's strengths and weaknesses, opinions emerged that perhaps Thibodeaux was not all-in with his commitment to the game. A refrain emerged that "he's really talented, but. ..."

On Friday, he asserted that there are no ifs, ands, or buts.

"I don't think I have to convince teams, but it's always the narrative," Thibodeaux said. "I'm an L.A. kid, I know adversity, I've made sacrifices. I know how I feel in my heart. I wouldn't have made those sacrifices if I didn't love the game."

He added: "I don't pay attention to social media. It's a lot of clickbait, and a lot of people who want to drive a narrative."

Thibodeaux comes off as smart and eager to dispel any misconceptions. He's a planner, a thinker, a football player who wants to be thought of as "profound and articulate."