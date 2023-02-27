NFL Combine and the Jets: 5 Things to Watch

The NFL Combine will begin Monday in Indianapolis exactly two months before the league's 88th Draft commences in Kansas City. As the Jets continue to prepare for those proceedings, the start of the NFL's League Year — March 15 — is much closer on the horizon and hundreds of players throughout the league with expiring contracts are about to find new homes. Here are five things to watch as the Jets head to America's Heartland.

Quarterback Search

After Robert Saleh tabbed Nathaniel Hackett as his new offensive coordinator, he told the media that the team was "committed to finding a veteran" but added they didn't get into names during the interview process. The landscape has changed for the Jets since then. The Raiders former QB Derek Carr was released on Feb. 14 and the veteran signal-caller visited the Green & White last weekend.

"Derek had a great trip," Carr's older brother David said on NFL Network. "He went there to get a feel for how they work from the top down."

Jets brass will be asked about Carr's visit while speculation swirls around what happens elsewhere with many other signal callers. San Francisco 49ers head coach Kyle Shanahan has already said that he doesn't see Jimmy Garoppolo returning, so Jimmy G. is destined for free agency. Aaron Rodgers has left his "darkness retreat" as league insiders continue to debate about the light ahead for the four-time NFL MVP and the Packers.

Ravens QB Lamar Jackson, another former NFL MVP, has an expiring contract and it's possible the Ravens could elect to tag him and field offers. NFL.com's Cynthia Frelund wrote this week that the Titans could release Ryan Tannehill and save $17.8 million but that won't be an easy decision considering he posted a 30-13 mark as a starter in 2019-21.