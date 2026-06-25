 Skip to main content
Advertising

Mason Taylor Sees 'Endless Opportunities' in Jets Offense

Second-Year TE : ‘We’re Going to Be Unstoppable Because There’s So Many Options’

Jun 25, 2026 at 08:10 AM
Author Image
Amanda Vogt

EDITORIAL CONTRIBUTOR

Mason 1

Mason Taylor has a lot to be excited about: getting his first true offseason since high school, learning a new offensive scheme and the chance to improve.

"I put a lot of pressure on myself to be a really good football player and I think there's some things I can look at to be better," Taylor said. "Just being honest with myself."

That honesty more than impressed head coach Aaron Glenn: in In March, he said the tight end is "going to have a hell of a year."

"That was a real conversation and he was very adamant about the things he wanted to get better at," Glenn said of their interview. "Again, another player with a chip on his shoulder and I feel like he understands what he has to get better at and how he's going to go about doing it."

As a rookie, Taylor led the Jets in targets (65) and receptions (44), but Taylor wants to be more of an explosive player. In the run game that means moving guys off the ball and in the pass game it's running after the catch.

"Some of it was being schemed, a little bit of schematics being schemed open in those areas, but also being that dude where no one's going to tackle me and having that mentality for that run after catch, kind of that explosive play mentality, is something I'm looking forward to this year,"

Through the Lens | Top Photos From the 2026 Jets Offseason Program

See the best photos from entirety of the Jets 2026 offseason practice and workout programming.

1
1 / 85
E_AW1__54
2 / 85
AW1_9329
3 / 85
E_JG1_2224
4 / 85
AW3_1925
5 / 85
E_PDB20154
6 / 85
E_AW1_1370
7 / 85
E_AW1_1256
8 / 85
AW1_6524
9 / 85
E_JG1_2167
10 / 85
E_ED3_6981
11 / 85
E_AW1__12
12 / 85
PB__9885
13 / 85
AW5_2592
14 / 85
E_AW1__57
15 / 85
AW4_7863
16 / 85
AW1_5447
17 / 85
AW1_1925
18 / 85
PDB28882
19 / 85
E_ED2_0947
20 / 85
E_ED2_0726
21 / 85
E_AW1__19
22 / 85
E_ED2_0857
23 / 85
E_ED2_0796
24 / 85
Practice report 1
25 / 85
E_ED2_0790
26 / 85
Q Series 1
27 / 85
E_AW1__53
28 / 85
E_ED2_0697
29 / 85
E_ED2_0938
30 / 85
E_AW1__22
31 / 85
E_AW1__10
32 / 85
E_AW1__62
33 / 85
E_AW1__9
34 / 85
E_AW1__8
35 / 85
E_AW1__63
36 / 85
E_AW1__56
37 / 85
E_ED1_9397
38 / 85
AW1_5949
39 / 85
AW5_2244
40 / 85
AW5_3248
41 / 85
AW4_7773
42 / 85
AW1_5547
43 / 85
AW5_3604
44 / 85
AW1_5204
45 / 85
AW4_7784
46 / 85
AW5_2833
47 / 85
AW3_1684
48 / 85
AW3_1586
49 / 85
AW3_0696
50 / 85
AW3_0627
51 / 85
AW3_0615
52 / 85
AW1_9208
53 / 85
E_SS1_8038
54 / 85
AW1_9027
55 / 85
AW1_1543
56 / 85
AW1_1029
57 / 85
E_PDB20377
58 / 85
E_PDB20325
59 / 85
E_PDB20243
60 / 85
E_PDB20230
61 / 85
E_PDB20147
62 / 85
E_PDB20199
63 / 85
PDB29686
64 / 85
PDB29709
65 / 85
PDB29651
66 / 85
PDB29266
67 / 85
PDB28987
68 / 85
PDB28735
69 / 85
PB__9828
70 / 85
PB__0024
71 / 85
E_JG1_2234
72 / 85
E_JG1_2228
73 / 85
E_JG1_2129
74 / 85
E_JG1_2245
75 / 85
E_JG1_2141
76 / 85
E_JG1_2185_2
77 / 85
E_AW1_2012
78 / 85
1
79 / 85
E_AW4_1800
80 / 85
E_AW4_1832
81 / 85
E_AW4_1829
82 / 85
E_AW4_1622
83 / 85
E_SS1_8074
84 / 85
E_ED1_1973
85 / 85
Advertising
This Ad will close in 3

An Offense of Opportunity
In Frank Reich's offensive scheme, the Jets spent OTAs and mandatory minicamp learning, Taylor sees "endless opportunities," especially for the tight ends.

"[Reich] likes to use us," Taylor said about the scheme. "The more we can go out and practice and prove ourselves, we make plays and we can be versatile … [and] dictate what the defenses have to do instead of them dictating what we do, it gives us that advantage that we need."

Reich's system resonates well with players because he trusts their instincts and strengths.

"Everyone's going to have their role and I just think it's going to be really exciting because we're going to be unstoppable actually because there's so many options and if you want to shut down the tight ends, then there's Garrett [Wilson] and the receivers."

In April, the Jets drafted Kenyon Sadiq, the playmaking tight end from Oregon, and Taylor said he's been a great addition to the room. While Sadiq didn't participate in OTAs or minicamp because of a hernia procedure, he will be ready to go by training camp.

"Explosiveness, right out the get-go," said Taylor on what the Jets are getting with the rookie. "The more we can show coach that we can be in 12 personnel sets, 13 personnel sets all game … and Sadiq will partake in that."

Making the Adjustment
Adjusting to the NFL isn't always the easiest. Taylor only played in 13 games after a nagging neck injury resulted in him being placed on injured reserve before the end of the season. But regardless of the injury, Taylor said he felt better physically by the end of the season than he did mentally.

"The mental stuff was just so much pressure, a lot of things week and week out with playbooks, new defenses," Taylor explained. "You're taking on a lot being in the building for that long and you know, watching tape, going over more and more installs that took more of a toll on me than physically."

Taylor used the offseason as a reset, taking a few weeks to himself to spend time with friends and family away from football before easing back into physical training with running and hot yoga.

"Stretching is really important, those things before you start to build your body back up and power lift and hit the field," Taylor said.

The pads will come on soon enough, and Taylor and the TE group can start making its case to Reich. While Taylor's had a lot to be excited for this offseason, it's the "selfless mentality" of the group that has him eager for what's next.

"We're all here for the Jets, we're not here for ourselves," Taylor said. "We're trying to be the best team we can possibly be, and as a tight end group we're going to display our talent on the field and let the coaches handle the rest."

Related Content

news

Felicia Teeter Served in the Military for 30 Years. Now She's a Football Coach

Teeter Interned with the Jets During the End of OTAs and Minicamp

news

Jets LB Demario Davis Ranks No. 95 in NFL's Top 100 List

Two-Time Pro Bowler Recorded 143 Total Tackles During 2025 Season

news

Jets DL Jowon Briggs: 'Enough Is Not Enough'

A Man of Many Talents -- Football, Music, Singing -- 'Can't Wait' to Put On the Pads

news

Jets' Marcelino McCrary-Ball Extra Motivated After Indiana FB National Championship

Former Hoosier Hungry to Experience Success with the Green & White

news

Jets RT Armand Membou: 'Determined to Get Better'

First-Round Pick in '25 After OTAs: 'The Vibes Are Pretty Good'

news

Jets & ECAC Host College Recruiting Showcase

Green & White Continue to Advance Pathway for Girls Flag Football

news

What Does Brandon Stephens Think of Jets' Oh-fer INT Streak? He's Ready with a Reply

Still Youthful Corner Has Become 'Veteran Presence' in the Secondary: 'I Don't Take That Role Lightly'

news

Aaron Glenn: Players Have Given 'Everything We've Asked' as Jets Head into 'Dark Period'

HC Wraps Up Mandatory Minicamp: He 'Likes' Where Team Is, but 'Love' Will Take a Little Longer

news

Left Tackle Olu Fashanu is an Anchor For Jets Entering Year 3

OC Frank Reich: 'There's No Weak Link' On The Jets Offensive Line

news

HC Aaron Glenn Saw 'Competitive Stamina' In Knicks Championship Run: 'It's A Real Thing'

Breece Hall, Geno Smith and Joe Tippmann Discuss Energy Knicks Brought To New York

news

Minicamp Practice Report | WR Garrett Wilson Showcasing His Discipline and Instincts

DC Brian Duker: 'The Biggest Thing Within Tackling…Is Your Approach Angles'

Advertising