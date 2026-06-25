Mason Taylor Sees 'Endless Opportunities' in Jets Offense

Making the Adjustment

Adjusting to the NFL isn't always the easiest. Taylor only played in 13 games after a nagging neck injury resulted in him being placed on injured reserve before the end of the season. But regardless of the injury, Taylor said he felt better physically by the end of the season than he did mentally.

"The mental stuff was just so much pressure, a lot of things week and week out with playbooks, new defenses," Taylor explained. "You're taking on a lot being in the building for that long and you know, watching tape, going over more and more installs that took more of a toll on me than physically."

Taylor used the offseason as a reset, taking a few weeks to himself to spend time with friends and family away from football before easing back into physical training with running and hot yoga.

"Stretching is really important, those things before you start to build your body back up and power lift and hit the field," Taylor said.

The pads will come on soon enough, and Taylor and the TE group can start making its case to Reich. While Taylor's had a lot to be excited for this offseason, it's the "selfless mentality" of the group that has him eager for what's next.