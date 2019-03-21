Kicker Chandler Catanzaro Has Nothing But Love for the Jets 

After spending the 2017 season with the Jets before journeying the NFC South with the Buccaneers and Panthers in 2018, kicker Chandler Catanzaro is looking forward to being back in the green and white.

"I'm super pumped to be here, super pumped for the opportunity, just walking in the building and having some familiar faces," Catanzaro said of his new team. "I've walked into a couple new buildings the past few years, but this place has always been welcoming. I just love the people here, love the coaches and love my teammates that are here."