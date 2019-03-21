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Kicker Chandler Catanzaro Has Nothing But Love for the Jets 

Cat Man Is “Super Pumped” About a Return, Hopes to Stay a Jet for Years to Come

Mar 21, 2019 at 09:00 AM
Chandler Catanzaro

After spending the 2017 season with the Jets before journeying the NFC South with the Buccaneers and Panthers in 2018, kicker Chandler Catanzaro is looking forward to being back in the green and white.

"I'm super pumped to be here, super pumped for the opportunity, just walking in the building and having some familiar faces," Catanzaro said of his new team. "I've walked into a couple new buildings the past few years, but this place has always been welcoming. I just love the people here, love the coaches and love my teammates that are here."

Two years ago, Catanzaro excelled while converting on 83.3% of his field goals and also nailing all his 29 extra-point attempts. He had some notable kicks along the way including his 57-yarder against the Browns, which set a franchise record for longest make, and a 41-yarder at home that lifted the Jets to an overtime win against the Jags. But aside from the records and stats, Catanzaro also is thankful for the opportunity to rejoin many familiar faces in the special teams meeting room.

"Lachlan (Edwards) and Thomas (Hennessy) are two of my boys, so I'm excited about that. I'm just excited to be back," he said of his holder and long-snapper, respectively. "They do a heck of a job snapping and holding and they did a great job for me two years ago, so I'm excited about the comfortability factor there with them and with (Brant) Boyer and Hammer (special teams assistant Jeff Hammerschmidt). I'm excited about every part of it, I really am."

The 6'3" 200-pound kicker isn't the only one excited that he's returning. Edwards, who attended Catanzaro's wedding with Hennessy last March, took to social media to express his enthusiasm after his friend's re-signing.

Catanzaro is set to join a special teams unit that ranked No. 1 in 2018, according to Rick Gosselin. After Boyer took over in 2016, the Jets climbed the ranks all the way from nearly dead last (ranked 31st in 2015) to first overall in just a three-year span.

"I think it's kind of cliché, but he's definitely a player's coach. He's been there, he played for 10-plus years in the league, so he knows what he's talking about and he's been through it all," said Catanzaro. "He's been through the whole process. He has some great stories and he's a character for sure. He's turned into a good friend of mine, so we're excited about working together again this year."

Although he wasn't seen last season, The Cat Man is back and ready to bleed green again.

"When the Jets called, I took the opportunity immediately," he said. "I didn't expect it to be there. I'm very thankful and hopefully be a Jet for years to come."

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