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Jets Chairman Woody Johnson Acquires Stake in Aston Martin Aramco Formula One Team

Will Serve as Vice Chairman of Board

Aug 20, 2026 at 01:55 PM
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Jack Bell

NYJETS.COM CONTRIBUTOR

Aston Martin driver Fernando Alonso of Spain steers his car during the first practice session ahead of the Miami Formula One Grand Prix, Friday, May 1, 2026, in Miami Gardens, Fla. (AP Photo/Rebecca Blackwell)
Rebecca Blackwell / Associated Press

Jets Chairman Woody Johnson has acquired a stake in Aston Martin Aramco Formula One Team.

"During my time as US Ambassador to the United Kingdom, I have developed a deep appreciation for Aston Martin's rich history, as well as Lawrence Stroll's [the Aston owner] strategic vision and entrepreneurial spirit," Mr. Johnson said in the official Aston Martin announcement.

"I am excited to partner with him and contribute to the continued development of the team, with the ambition of building an organization capable of competing at the very highest level of the sport.

"We also share a commitment to growing the fanbase in the United States and introducing even more fans to the excitement of Formula 1."

In addition to his new involvement in F1, Mr. Johnson owns a stake in the London-based soccer team Crystal Palace of England's Premier League. As part of the NFL's Global Markets Program, the Jets hold international marketing rights for the United Kingdom (awarded in 2022) and Ireland (awarded in 2024). The team has played 4 regular-season league games, all in London.

Mr. Johnson will join the Aston Martin board of directors as vice chairman.

"I am extremely happy to welcome Woody to the Aston Martin family. His experience, passion and investment further strengthen our position as we enter the next phase of our competitive journey," Aston Martin Formula 1 Team Executive Chairman Lawrence Stroll said.

"His deep appreciation for our brand, combined with his commitment to innovation and commercial opportunity, makes him an ideal partner as we look to the future."

In a statement, Aston Martin said: "The investment further demonstrates the strong appeal and positive momentum of the team at a time of unprecedented growth for Formula 1, particularly in the United States.

"Johnson's focus will be to support the team's commercial growth, especially in the United States."

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