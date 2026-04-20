Jets Take Small but Significant Team Step with Start of Voluntary Offseason Program

"At practice, for example, there are things I want to do differently. I want to be able to maximize our reps as much as I can and also make sure there's recovery for the players," he said. "There are certain things that we want to push forward, especially now since I'm calling the defense. There are some things like offensively that I want to make sure that we take advantage of, and that's one of the reasons why Frank [Reich, offensive coordinator] was high on the list to be able to understand exactly how is he going to create these matchups that we want to create.

"There are things about messaging with the players that I want to improve on to make sure there's clarity on what we're trying to do and how we're trying to do it. So there's a number of things and those are just a couple examples that I sit back and I look at. And I think every year you want to improve on those things."

Those refinements will start to get filtered in as the Jets prepare to turn things around in the second year of Glenn's tenure. As low-key as the offseason program begins in Phase One, it's another inexorable step forward for all the Jets players, holdovers, new vets and new rookies alike. And it means something special for players who are beginning this phase of the offseason while once again wearing the green and white, like QB Geno Smith and Davis.

"You can already see glimpses of what's being built as the moves that have happened early in the offseason with so much more on the horizon, so I'm really excited to be a part of that," Davis said. "And this is my third time around, but as I come around this time, I come back very different. I come back very purposeful, very clear on vision, and very clear about who I am and this wasn't a happenstance situation. This was a choice, very specific, knowing who I am and who I'm called to be; I knew exactly what I'm stepping into this time around. I know who I am and I know what I bring to a locker room."