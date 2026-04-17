Notebook | ESPN's Field Yates: Jets 'Looking for Something Sticky' at WR2 

Tyson (6-2, 203) missed time last season with a hamstring injury that he aggravated at the NFL Combine in February, and he did not participate in ASU's pro day. He caught 61 passes for 711 yards and 8 TD in 9 games this past season and will hold a private workout for NFL teams on Friday, according to ESPN. Though some observers consider him the No. 2 talent, his history of injuries -- at Colorado in 2022 he tore his ACL, MCL and PCL -- could be problematic.

"The questions surrounding Jordyn Tyson, I think by now, are obvious," Yates said. "People are wondering if durability is a concern. I chalk up what's happened during this predraft process a little bit up to bad luck, to the hamstring injury. This is not him recovering from a major surgery or something. I just think the explosiveness is really hard to deny. "

Yates was put on the spot and asked to construct his perfect WR based on several criteria -- speed, hands, toughness/physicality and yards after catch.

Speed

Brenen Thompson of Mississippi State ran the fastest 40, 4.26, at the NFL Combine

"Top speed would be Brenen Thompson," Yates said. "It's kind of low hanging fruit, but he ran the fastest 40. And he is just electric, the best route runner in the class."

He added: "Although Carnell Tate, who has maybe not quite dominant speed, better than this 4.53 at the combine. But man alive, is he a nuanced route runner."

Hands

Carnell Tate's got a good argument for that one as well, which probably is the reason why he might well be the first wide receiver off the board," Yates said. "If I had to choose a different guy, I'll go with Denzel Boston, who had just 3 drops over the past two seasons, and 198 total targets from Washington. Great size [6-4, 212] as well, but very natural hands catcher."

Toughness/Physicality

"We'll go to Makai Lemon, who is tough," Yates said. "He may not have the frame [5-11, 192] that you normally associate with a player who brings all the toughness, but he is an extremely tough and a physical player."

In his three seasons at USC, Lemon had 137 receptions for 2,008 yards, 14 TDs and an impressive 14.7 yards per catch average. Last season he won the Fred Biletnikoff Award as the nation's top WR.