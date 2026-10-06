Film Breakdown | How the Jets Limited the Bears in the Red Zone

The Jets' defense bent Sunday in Chicago, but they never broke in a 23-12 loss to the Bears. While the Bears moved the ball and controlled the clock, the Jets limited the Bears to 2-of-7 on their red zone trips.

"When you have an offense like that, which you know they're going to move the ball, the thing about defense is all about limiting points and I thought our guys did a really good job of being able to do that when it comes to the red zone," HC Aaron Glenn said on Monday. "That's something that is really a staple of what we want to do."

Here's a look at a couple of Jets' red zone stops from Week 4, plus the first INT of the season.

Goal-Line Stand

On the Bears' opening drive, they ran three plays within the Jets' 5-yard line and didn't score any points. Officials replayed Chicago's second-and fourth-down plays, and ruled RB D'Andre Swift was short of the goal line after each review.