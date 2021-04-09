Jets Draft Preview | Green & White Have the Capital to Add Quality at Linebacker

Best of the Rest

Nick Bolton (6-0, 231), Missouri

Bolton, a junior who is projected to be a late first round or early second round draft pick, ran the 40-yard dash in 4.59 and 4.60 seconds, and had 24 reps on the 225-pound bench press at Missouri's recent Pro Day. Most teams project him as a middle linebacker, though he did see time on the weak side in the Tigers' 4-2-5 defense.

Though he played in two fewer games in 2020, Bolton came close to matching his numbers from 2019. Last season he registered 95 tackles, 8 tackles for loss, 2 sacks and 5 pass break ups. He is reputed to have an exceptional football IQ, which could help him overcome his modest size.

"I believe I'm the hardest hitter in this draft," Bolton said.

Jamin Davis (6-3, 234), Kentucky

Davis has a unique blend of size, length and quickness on the inside, plus a nose for pursuing ball carriers and the ability to cover hulking tight ends. He ran a 4.49 in the 40-yard dash, a 42-inch vertical, and a 132-inch broad jump on Pro Day.

If there are questions about Davis, they center on his relative inexperience on the collegiate level where he only made 11 career starts. As a junior this past season, he led the Wildcats with 102 tackles (4 for loss), with 1.5 sacks while starting 10 games (he missed the Alabama game because of COVID-19 protocols).

Early evaluation had Davis slotted as a Day 3 pick, but his tape altered some of those opinions, turning him into a Top 100 prospect, then a second-round pick, then possibly a late first-rounder. A lot of potential. Could be a real sleeper.

Chazz Surratt (6-3, 230), North Carolina

Surratt was recruited by the Tar Heels to play quarterback. He redshirted his freshman year, biding his time behind Mitch Trubisky; he passed for 13 TDs as a sophomore in 2017; he did not win the starting job in 2018, played in one game, then sustained a season-ending wrist injury. A coaching change led to a unique position change, with an eye on playing in the NFL.

In his first year at linebacker, in 2019, he appeared in all 13 games with 11 starts. Surratt was a first team All-ACC selection and runner-up for ACC Defensive Player of the Year. In 2020 he had 91 tackles, 6 sacks, a forced fumble, and an interception in two fewer games.

Mid-Major Diamond

Zaven Collins (6-4, 260), Tulsa

Collins is yet another quarterback who morphed into a linebacker in college. He played defense and QB in high school, redshirted his freshman year while playing tight end on the scout team, then was pressed into service at linebacker because of injuries. His numbers that season: 10 games started, 85 tackles, 9.5 for loss, 1.5 sacks, 1 interception and 3 pass breakups in 12 appearances.