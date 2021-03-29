Jets Draft Preview | Deep Edge Class Despite No Consensus Up Top

Best of the Rest

Jayson Oweh (6-5, 252), Penn State

Oweh is a traits-outweigh-production prospect -- he had 0 sacks in 2020 and 6.5 TFLs. He has 7 sacks in 20 games with the Nittany Lions and is a long, lean-muscled player.

"As a pass rusher, he explodes out of his four-point stance and flashes an effective chop/rip and an occasional up/under move," Daniel Jeremiah of NFL Network wrote. "However, there are too many snaps where he doesn't have much of a plan. He does have the ability to bend at the top of his rush and collected a lot of QB hits on the tape I watched. … Overall, Oweh is an intriguing talent with his best football ahead of him."

Joseph Ossai (6-4, 253), Texas

Ossai would definitely fit into Head Coach Robert Saleh's "All Gas, No Brake" mantra as Brugler said he might be the best pursuit player in the draft. Over the past two seasons, Ossai has 10.5 sacks, 29.0 tackles for loss and 4 forced fumbles.

"A little bit of a linear athlete, a little stiff through his hips, so he doesn't have ideal fluidity to easily redirect, but his foot is always on the gas," Brugler said. … "I wish he had a little more variety of how he attacked the pocket. He's a little more of a go-go-go-type of guy. You want that on your team, but at the same time, you need a little nuance of how you attack the pocket."

Day 3 Diamond

Chauncey Golston (6-5, 270), Iowa

Golston, a team captain and three-year starter for the Hawkeyes, offers inside-outside versatility and had 5.5 sacks in the 2020 season. He ranked fourth in the Big Ten in sacks per game (0.7) and received first-team All-Big-Ten honors in 2020.