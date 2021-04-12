Jets Draft Preview | Alijah Vera-Tucker Leads Interior OL Prospects

Best of the Rest

Jalen Mayfield (6-5, 320), Michigan

Mayfield, whose father, Brian, played LT at Ferris State from 1989-93, only played RT for the Wolverines (15 starts). Dane Brugler of The Athletic believes Mayfield would be best suited to play guard in the NFL and added his grade among evaluators falls as high as Round 1 and as low as Round 3.

"He can uproot defenders at contact," Brugler said. "I love the way he'll drive in the run game with his inline power. … His slide quickness is average, which is why I think a move inside would be best. Long term, a really intriguing player and can be a really solid pro. Short term, there will be a learning curve."

Wyatt Davis (6-3, 315), Ohio State

Davis, whose grandfather is HOF DE Willie Davis, was a first-team All-America in 2019 and 2020 as well as the Rimington-Pace Big Ten OL of the Year in '20. He was thrown into action as a redshirt freshman in 2018 and didn't look back -- he started 24 straight games for the Buckeyes.

"In pass protection and as a run blocker, Davis is quick to get the upper hand due to his striking power, body control and competitive nature," Brugler wrote in his draft guide. "While his physical appetite is a strength, he can be too eager to initiate contact without getting his feet underneath him, leaving him off-balance and on the ground. Overall, Davis must play under control and improve his snap-to-snap consistency, but his forceful hands, powerful anchor and finishing skills are NFL-ready."

Trey Smith (6-6, 330), Tennessee

Smith earned first-team All-SEC honors in 2019 and 2020 and has experience at left tackle, left guard (where he predominantly played) and right guard. The medicals will be big for Smith, who missed the second half of the 2018 season because of blood clots in his lungs.

"A little bit of an enigma as a prospect because he's rare in terms of size, power and movement ability," Brugler said. "He posted outstanding numbers in terms of agility at his Pro SDay, 32 reps on the bench, but the senior tape was very up and down. For a player with that raw power, you expect to see displacement, point-of-attack movement and you just don't see it on a consistent basis from him. High risk, high reward player because the talent is undeniable."

Day 3 Diamond

Royce Newman (6-6, 310), Mississippi

Newman offers four-position versatility at the pro level -- he can play center, right tackle and either guard position. He allowed just three sacks over the past two seasons for Mississippi.