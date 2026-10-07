David Bailey Is Making an Impact, Coaches Believe Breakthrough Is on the Horizon

Some fans in Jets Nation are impatient with the progress that first-round rookie edge rusher David Bailey may be making.

Bailey's coaches are not among them. To a man, they are excited about the young man wearing No. 31 and usually working off the defense's left edge and what he will bring to the Green & White cause.

"We have a ton of games left and David will make impact plays," head coach Aaron Glenn said following the Jets' walkthrough practice Wednesday. "Sometimes those impact plays are not being seen by everyone who doesn't understand what we're asking him to do. But they are impact plays for us because they actually help other people make plays."

Defensive coordinator Brian Duker took a deeper dive into AG's analysis when asked about Bailey playing the pass instead of the run on multiple plays at Detroit.

"The sack that [Andre] Cisco had, on that play, part of the reason that sack happened is because one of the defensive ends dropped into coverage and it gave us the ability to overload a side with that," Duker said. "His flexibility and ability to do those things allow us to generate pressures in other areas."

This is all a part of Bailey becoming a three-down D-lineman in the NFL. But of course fans know he demonstrated his 4.5-second speed in amassing an FBS-leading 14.5 sacks for Texas Tech last season and want to see more of he second overall pick of the draft come screaming off that edge for a big sack. Defensive line coach Karl Dunbar sees Bailey making progress toward racking up more than just the 2 sacks he scored in the first two games.

"Putting him in there from day one, letting him understand, 'This is going to be your job, and that's why we drafted you,' I think he's taken that and run with it," Dunbar said. "That's the thing that you love about a young man who wants to be in there, and I think he's doing everything he can to get there. I think that's the thing you really like."