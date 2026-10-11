Ready for the Rain: Braelon Allen Scores Game-Winning Touchdown vs. Browns

On third-and-9, Allen wasn't expecting a rush to be called. But once he received the handoff, he bounced to the left and ran 22 yards into the end zone, the longest rushing TD on third down by a Jets running back since 2017, according to Stats Perform.

"It looked like the perfect defense to run it against and the guys of front made it happen, made it really easy for me," Allen said. "Once I hit the edge, obviously we weren't too far out, so I didn't have to outrun anybody."

Breece Hall was listed as inactive for the second straight game after sustaining a quad injury in Week 3, which made Allen the primary back. Isaiah Davis rotated in for a few plays throughout the game, but Allen had the majority of the workload.

The Jets scored on their opening drive for the second time this season with a 32-yard TD pass from QB Geno Smith to WR Garrett Wilson. Allen was heavily involved in the 8-play drive, moving the chains twice on three rushing attempts.