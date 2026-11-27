In 9 games this season (he missed early-season games, against Detroit and Chicago, with a thumb injury) Taylor has been targeted 31 times, made 21 catches for 192 yards (8.0 per) with a pair of TDs, 65 yards after catches while taking 63% (372) of the snaps on offense. In Week 7 against the Dolphins at MetLife Stadium, he was targeted 6 times by QB Geno Smith and made 5 catches for 62 yards (12.4 per) and 2 impressive TD catches when he exploited his height advantage against defenders. At 22 years old, Taylor is the youngest tight end in Jets franchise history with multiple receiving TDs in a game.

"His ability to catch and run -- we call it rack, he's been doing a really good job," HC Aaron Glenn said on Friday. "Plus, man, he's been a pressure player when it came to red zone against Miami when he made those touchdowns and going for high-pointing the ball. And the thing about it, he had guys around him, but he was still able to make those catches. Those are things that he did all during camp that we expect him to do during the season. So excited to see that, and hopefully continue to see that."

Taylor was selected by the Jets in the second round (No. 42 overall) in the 2025 NFL Draft. He appeared in 13 games (11 starts) last season, but dealt with a nagging neck injury and ended up on injured reserve before the end of the season. He still took 81% of the snaps when available and led the Green & White in targets (65) and receptions (44) and was second to WR Garrett Wilson with 369 receiving yards.

Taylor and the Jets hope to build off last week's win over the Chargers when the offense, defense and special teams put together a complete game.