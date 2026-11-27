You can take Jets second-year TE Mason Taylor out of South Florida, but you can't take away Taylor's knack for tormenting his hometown team -- the Miami Dolphins.
In his three NFL games against the Dolphins, Taylor has 21 targets with 15 receptions (5 in each game) for 178 yards (11.87 per) and 2 TDs (both of which came in the Week 7 game this season).
On Sunday, Taylor will be back for his second game of his football career -- in high school at St. Thomas Aquinas, college and the NFL -- at Hard Rock Stadium with about 40 childhood friends and family in attendance.
"I always look forward to playing there, but just another game at the end of the day," Taylor said on Friday. "I got my family going there, and also it will be a cool experience. But looking forward to getting one."
See photos of the Jets on the practice field ahead of their Week 12 matchup with the Dolphins.
The presence of his dad, Hall of Fame DE Jason Taylor, who played for the Jets in 2010, could be a gametime decision.
"I don't know," Mason Taylor said. "I think right now he's stuck with some coaching stuff [as the DE/rush coach for the Miami Hurricanes]. So I don't know yet, so we'll see."
In the offseason, Jets HC Aaron Glenn said he believed that Taylor was primed for "a hell of a year." At 6-5, 251,Taylor's game has matured, particularly in his taking the next step to improving his blocking in an offense that has a strong run game and often employs a 13-personnel scheme (1 RB, 3 TEs, 1 WR) and now includes one of the team's three first-round draft picks in Kenyon Sadiq.
"I definitely feel like my confidence in the run game, my execution and consistency in the run game has shown up, and I want to move more and more with the pass game, especially with the yards after catch," Taylor said. "It's still something I'm learning."
In 9 games this season (he missed early-season games, against Detroit and Chicago, with a thumb injury) Taylor has been targeted 31 times, made 21 catches for 192 yards (8.0 per) with a pair of TDs, 65 yards after catches while taking 63% (372) of the snaps on offense. In Week 7 against the Dolphins at MetLife Stadium, he was targeted 6 times by QB Geno Smith and made 5 catches for 62 yards (12.4 per) and 2 impressive TD catches when he exploited his height advantage against defenders. At 22 years old, Taylor is the youngest tight end in Jets franchise history with multiple receiving TDs in a game.
"His ability to catch and run -- we call it rack, he's been doing a really good job," HC Aaron Glenn said on Friday. "Plus, man, he's been a pressure player when it came to red zone against Miami when he made those touchdowns and going for high-pointing the ball. And the thing about it, he had guys around him, but he was still able to make those catches. Those are things that he did all during camp that we expect him to do during the season. So excited to see that, and hopefully continue to see that."
Taylor was selected by the Jets in the second round (No. 42 overall) in the 2025 NFL Draft. He appeared in 13 games (11 starts) last season, but dealt with a nagging neck injury and ended up on injured reserve before the end of the season. He still took 81% of the snaps when available and led the Green & White in targets (65) and receptions (44) and was second to WR Garrett Wilson with 369 receiving yards.
Taylor and the Jets hope to build off last week's win over the Chargers when the offense, defense and special teams put together a complete game.
"Just the way we held the ball, I think was good," he said. "We were able to run the ball at our will. We were able to kind of do everything. I think all 11 guys on that offense, every play, did their job executing, trusting in each other. I think it's a big growth for us. We're sustained drives. On one of the drives, I think it was 19 plays. That's just great to see. Our guys weren't huffing and puffing -- we're in shape. We're just resilient. So building off a lot of resilience and those tough drives and finishing the end zone was pretty good as well. But just keep going."