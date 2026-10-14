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After Hand Procedure, Jets WR Adonai Mitchell Remains 'Week-to-Week'

HC Aaron Glenn Provides Injury Updates on Several Players

Oct 14, 2026 at 03:53 PM
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Eric Allen

Senior Reporter

New York Jets 2026 Practice on September 24, 2026 at the Atlantic Health Jets Training Center in Florham Park, NJ (New York Jets Photo).

Jets WR Adonai Mitchell remains on the mend after sustaining a finger injury during practice prior to the Jets' Week 3 matchup against the Lions. Mitchell is week-to-week and HC Aaron Glenn told reporters Wednesday that the third-year wideout recently underwent surgery on his hand.

"He did have a small procedure on his hand, but the good thing is man he's moving his fingers around really, really well," Glenn said.

Targeted 15 times against the Titans and the Packers in Week 1-2, Mitchell had 9 receptions for 123 yards while averaging 13.7 yards per catch. In the second quarter of the Jets' 20-17 OT loss to the Packers, Mitchell also drew a 34-yard pass interference penalty on CB Keisean Nixon on a drive that culminated with a 5-yard TD run from Braelon Allen.  Days later, Mitchell was injured in practice and he could miss his fourth consecutive game Sunday at the Patriots.

"He waited like a week, week and a half before he had to see how he actually was going to progress and then we wanted to go ahead and get it knocked out," Glenn said of Mitchell's operation.

Last week against the Browns, the Jets started in 11 (1 RB, 1 TE) personnel with Garrett Wilson, Isaiah Williams and Tim Patrick at receiver.  Wilson is off to a strong start with 31 catches for 374 yards (12.1 per) and 3 TDs. Williams ranks second on the team with 151 receiving yards and his 11 catches place him third.

In addition to Mitchell, RB Breece Hall (quad) and LG Dylan Parham (knee) did not participate in Wednesday's scheduled walk-through and are week-to-week. Allen, who totaled 38 carries for 175 yards (4.6 per) against the Bears and the Browns, could be in line to make his third consecutive start in the offensive backfield. Rookie TE Kenyon Sadiq, who has 14 catches for 146 yards with 1 receiving TD and 1 rushing TD, is in concussion protocol.

Defensively, edge Joseph Ossai (ankle) is week-to-week while S Dane Belton, who leads the team with 37 tackles, was listed as limited.

The Jets also opened the 21-practice window for rookie WR Omar Cooper Jr. and LB Kiko Mauigoa, who was inactive the past three games with a quad injury, was set to return to practice as a full participant.

"Good to see some of our guys that were injured actually getting ready to come back," Glenn said, "and then to see how some of our guys are actually progressing well."

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