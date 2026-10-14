After Hand Procedure, Jets WR Adonai Mitchell Remains 'Week-to-Week'

Last week against the Browns, the Jets started in 11 (1 RB, 1 TE) personnel with Garrett Wilson, Isaiah Williams and Tim Patrick at receiver. Wilson is off to a strong start with 31 catches for 374 yards (12.1 per) and 3 TDs. Williams ranks second on the team with 151 receiving yards and his 11 catches place him third.

In addition to Mitchell, RB Breece Hall (quad) and LG Dylan Parham (knee) did not participate in Wednesday's scheduled walk-through and are week-to-week. Allen, who totaled 38 carries for 175 yards (4.6 per) against the Bears and the Browns, could be in line to make his third consecutive start in the offensive backfield. Rookie TE Kenyon Sadiq, who has 14 catches for 146 yards with 1 receiving TD and 1 rushing TD, is in concussion protocol.

Defensively, edge Joseph Ossai (ankle) is week-to-week while S Dane Belton, who leads the team with 37 tackles, was listed as limited.

The Jets also opened the 21-practice window for rookie WR Omar Cooper Jr. and LB Kiko Mauigoa, who was inactive the past three games with a quad injury, was set to return to practice as a full participant.