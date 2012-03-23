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A Busy Green and White Week Ahead

Mar 23, 2012 at 10:42 AM

It's been an eventful offseason for the New York Jets and newyorkjets.com and the events continue next week.

On Monday we begin our annual predraft position-by-position preview of the NFL Draft. Twice a week for four weeks we will preview two positions a week.

Each position package will go up on our site either on Monday or Thursday, beginning with the defensive line by editor-in-chief Randy Lange this coming Monday, March 26. And each package will provide a cornucopia of media for draftniks and other fans to sift through:

■ A video analysis of the position from newyorkjets.com's Eric Allen.

■ Video clips of the top players at the position.

■ Podium interviews from the combine of some of the top players at the position.

■ A story by the newyorkjets.com staff breaking down the Jets' draft interest and the top players available at the position.

These packages will be augmented by stories and mock drafts by the independent personnel analysts from Real Football Services.

Also on Monday, newly acquired quarterback Tim Tebow is expected to have his first media availability as a Jet. And GM Mike Tannenbaum, head coach Rex Ryan and a Jets contingent will be attending the 2012 NFL Annual Meeting at The Breakers in Palm Beach, Fla. We'll update you on any developments and transactions that we can through the weekend, and then on Monday be sure to check in with us throughout the day as we bring you coverage of these events and more.

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