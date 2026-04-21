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2026 Draft

Ways to Watch the 2026 NFL Draft

Draft to Air Across ABC, ESPN and NFL Network April 23-25

Apr 21, 2026 at 08:15 AM
Where To Watch Draft 2029

NFL Draft TV Schedule

  • Thurs, April 23 (8 p.m. ET): Round 1
    ABC, ESPN, NFL Network, ESPN Deportes
  • Fri, April 24 (7 p.m. ET): Rounds 2 and 3
    ABC, ESPN, NFL Network, ESPN Deportes
  • Sat, April 25 (12 p.m. ET): Rounds 4-7
    ABC, ESPN, NFL Network, ESPN Deportes

Digital Streaming Coverage

The 2026 NFL Draft will also be streamed live via a number of NFL and ESPN digital properties across devices (Phone, PC, tablet and connected TVs). NFL Network or ESPN authentication may be required.

Digital Streaming Platforms

  • NFL+
  • ESPN App
  • Disney+
  • Hulu
  • NFL Game Pass International

Radio/Audio

Radio coverage of the 2026 NFL Draft will be provided by SiriusXM, Westwood One, and ESPN Radio.

Jets Draft Picks

  • Thursday, April 23
    • Rd. 1 No. 2
    • Rd. 1 No. 16
  • Friday, April 24
    • Rd. 2 No. 33
    • Rd. 2 No. 44
  • Saturday, April 25
    • Rd. 4 No. 103
    • Rd. 4 No. 140
    • Rd. 5 No. 179
    • Rd. 7 No. 228
    • Rd. 7 No. 242

Jets Draft Tracker

Follow all of the Jets selections in the 2026 NFL Draft on the Draft Tracker.

Jets Draft Weekend Coverage

Jets Draft Night Live
Thursday 6:00 p.m. & Friday night at 6:00 p.m.
LIVE on nyjets.com, the Official Jets App, Facebook and YouTube

Jets Personnel Press Conferences
Thursday, Friday & Saturday | At the end of each day's draft activities
LIVE on nyjets.com, the Official Jets App, Facebook and YouTube

SNY Draft Programming

Jets Nation Draft Day Special

Thursday, April 23 | 5-6 p.m.

Friday, April 24 | 12-12:30 a.m.

Sunday, April 26 | 7-8 p.m.

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