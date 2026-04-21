Ways to Watch the 2026 NFL Draft

NFL Draft TV Schedule
- Thurs, April 23 (8 p.m. ET): Round 1
ABC, ESPN, NFL Network, ESPN Deportes
- Fri, April 24 (7 p.m. ET): Rounds 2 and 3
ABC, ESPN, NFL Network, ESPN Deportes
- Sat, April 25 (12 p.m. ET): Rounds 4-7
ABC, ESPN, NFL Network, ESPN Deportes
Digital Streaming Coverage
The 2026 NFL Draft will also be streamed live via a number of NFL and ESPN digital properties across devices (Phone, PC, tablet and connected TVs). NFL Network or ESPN authentication may be required.
Digital Streaming Platforms
- NFL+
- ESPN App
- Disney+
- Hulu
- NFL Game Pass International
Radio/Audio
Radio coverage of the 2026 NFL Draft will be provided by SiriusXM, Westwood One, and ESPN Radio.
Jets Draft Picks
- Thursday, April 23
- Rd. 1 No. 2
- Rd. 1 No. 16
- Friday, April 24
- Rd. 2 No. 33
- Rd. 2 No. 44
- Saturday, April 25
- Rd. 4 No. 103
- Rd. 4 No. 140
- Rd. 5 No. 179
- Rd. 7 No. 228
- Rd. 7 No. 242
Jets Draft Tracker
Follow all of the Jets selections in the 2026 NFL Draft on the Draft Tracker.
Jets Draft Weekend Coverage
Jets Draft Night Live
Thursday 6:00 p.m. & Friday night at 6:00 p.m.
LIVE on nyjets.com, the Official Jets App, Facebook and YouTube
Jets Personnel Press Conferences
Thursday, Friday & Saturday | At the end of each day's draft activities
LIVE on nyjets.com, the Official Jets App, Facebook and YouTube
SNY Draft Programming
Jets Nation Draft Day Special
Thursday, April 23 | 5-6 p.m.
Friday, April 24 | 12-12:30 a.m.
Sunday, April 26 | 7-8 p.m.