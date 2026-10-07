 Skip to main content
Advertising

Jets WR Tim Patrick Designated for Return to Practice

Veteran Pass Catcher Has 21 Days to Be Added to the Active Roster From Injured Reserve

Oct 07, 2026 at 01:52 PM
Author Image
John Pullano

DIGITAL MEDIA ASSISTANT

New York Jets 2026 Training Camp on August 1, 2026 at the Atlantic Health Jets Training Center in Florham Park, NJ (New York Jets Photo).

The Jets have designated WR Tim Patrick for a return to practice. The veteran will have a 21-day practice window to be added to the active roster from injured reserve.

Patrick (6-5, 210), who has been dealing with a groin injury he sustained during the first week of regular season practices, signed with the Jets in March.

He appeared in 16 regular-season games (3 starts) for the Jacksonville Jaguars last season and had 15 receptions for 187 yards (12.5 per) and 3 touchdowns. In 2024, Patrick played 16 games (9 starts) with the Detroit Lions and totaled 33 receptions, 394 yards (11.9 per) and 3 touchdowns.

Related Content

news

Jets S Minkah Fitzpatrick Brings an Offensive Mindset to Defense

A Captain on Defense, 'Not a Hoorah Guy,' but Leading by Example

news

David Bailey Is Making an Impact, Coaches Believe Breakthrough Is on the Horizon

Second Pick of Draft Is Starting to Ratchet Up the Pressure While Learning to Be a Complete NFL D-Lineman

news

Returning Home: Jets Set to Face Cleveland Browns in Week 5

HC Aaron Glenn: 'Our Preparation Has to Be on Point'

news

Jets Injury Report | Week 5 vs. Browns - Wednesday

TE Mason Taylor (Thumb) a Full Participant

news

Stock Report | Evaluating Jets' Offseason Additions at Quarter-Season Mark

Rookie Pass Catchers Adding New Dimension to Browns' Offense

news

Jets Sign Nate Lynn to Active Roster; Place Edge Braiden McGregor on Injured Reserve

Edge Nathan Voorhis Added to Practice Squad

news

Ways to Watch and Stream | Jets vs. Browns

Broadcast and Stream Info for Sunday's Home Game Against the Browns

news

Film Breakdown | How the Jets Limited the Bears in the Red Zone

A Look at the Green & White's First INT of the Season

news

3 Stats to Know | Minkah Fitzpatrick Returns to Action in a Big Way

Jets Safety's Tackles & Picks, Corners' Teamwork Limiting Yardage, Stiggers' Sterling Kick Coverage

news

Jets Notebook | RB Braelon Allen Ran Hard and Stands Tall

HC Aaron Glenn Believes There's Power in a 1-0 Mentality

news

3 Takeaways | Jets Special Teams Have a Bounce Back Game

Green & White Defense Held Bears to 2 of 7 in Red Zone

Advertising