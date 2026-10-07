Jets WR Tim Patrick Designated for Return to Practice

The Jets have designated WR Tim Patrick for a return to practice. The veteran will have a 21-day practice window to be added to the active roster from injured reserve.
Patrick (6-5, 210), who has been dealing with a groin injury he sustained during the first week of regular season practices, signed with the Jets in March.
He appeared in 16 regular-season games (3 starts) for the Jacksonville Jaguars last season and had 15 receptions for 187 yards (12.5 per) and 3 touchdowns. In 2024, Patrick played 16 games (9 starts) with the Detroit Lions and totaled 33 receptions, 394 yards (11.9 per) and 3 touchdowns.