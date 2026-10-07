Jets S Minkah Fitzpatrick Brings an Offensive Mindset to Defense

As the Jets (1-3) return home from two games on the road to face the Cleveland Browns (3-1) on Sunday at MetLife Stadium, Fitzpatrick, a native of Old Bridge, NJ, is returning for a home game minutes from where he starred as a wide receiver and defensive back in high school for St. Peter's Prep of Jersey City. And like athletes in so many sports, he discovered that being a destroyer on defense fit more with his personality than trying to be a creator on offense.

"I always loved playing offense, but I more so gravitated toward defense, even when I was in little league, when I was making plays on offense," he said. "But I love just making a big hit or an interception."

He had ample opportunity to make those hits against the Bears, whose offense monopolized the ball last week, running 89 plays. He made 16 defensive tackles (10 in the first half), not only the most in the game, but the most in a game in his 126-game career (and the most by a Jets player in almost 30 years). In addition to Fitzpatrick's play, Dane Belton, his counterpart at safety, had 14. And if that's not enough, Fitzpatrick played 5 snaps on special teams, Belton 4. Two other Jets -- CB Azareye'h Thomas and LB Demario Davis -- also played 100% of the snaps on defense.

"He's not surprised me at -- all in a good way," Fitzpatrick said, referring to Belton. He added: "He's a really, really intelligent guy. There's not a lot that he hasn't seen, so he's not really ever on his heels. He has a very aggressive demeanor when it comes to tackling [No. 3 on the team with 30], and he has a nose for the football as well. He just hasn't had an opportunity to put that on display yet, but you know he's definitely a guy that I really enjoy playing with."

Along with Davis and DT Harrison Phillips, Fitzpatrick is one of the three of the Green & White's captains on defense. It's a job he takes seriously and "it means a lot."