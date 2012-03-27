Mark Sanchez Monday Conference Call

Transcript of quarterback Mark Sanchez's conference call with Jets reporters on Monday afternoon:

Hey, guys. Thanks so much for coming on. Hope you went easy on Tim [Tebow]. I know it was his first time in New York.

On his reaction to bringing Tebow in…

Really my attitude anytime we add a player to our team is, if they can help us win, I'm onboard and let's sign 'em up, whether it's a drafted player, free agent or trade. But as the quarterback of the Jets I'm focused on getting wins for this team. That's my primary focus. If Tim is going to help us win, I'm excited about that.

On him helping Tebow …

Well, I think when it comes to talking with Tim, I called him like I do with anybody we sign, welcomed him to the team, gave him my number, let him know if he needed anything, left him a voicemail and he called right back, was excited about working together. I know he's a great guy. We met a few times when I was at media obligations or sponsor obligations at the Super Bowl. I hosted him at USC on his visit, so we've known each other for a few years now. You watch him from afar, he's a great competitor. He's awesome to talk to. Then when it comes to coach, we're just excited about how dynamic of a player Tim is. He really does add a new wrinkle to our offense, similar to the way Brad Smith and Jeremy Kerley can change things up. It really is a plus for us to have him as a player.

On if he feels like Tebow's arrival threatens his job as the starter…

Not at all. We're adding another player. We're not replacing anybody. I mean, he's here to help us. I'm confident in my abilities. I know the team feels the same way about me, they have belief in me. I'm the same guy that's helped us win a lot of games here with a lot of great players around me. We've all had big moments here together, a bunch of comeback wins and playoff victories. So yeah, I'm not worried about losing my spot. But I think Mike T and Rex have been absolutely clear on the signing, to add a new wrinkle to our offense, not to replace anybody.

On if it would be hard to loose snaps to Tebow and the Wildcat package…

It's well-documented that I'm not thrilled about playing wide receiver or coming off the field. But that's just how I'm programmed, any quarterback is programmed like that. The way I feel about the Wildcat really is secondary. Our team goal is what's most important, and that's winning. I'm a team guy and I'll do whatever it takes to win. If changing a few things up a couple times a game is what we need to do, I'm totally onboard.

On if he knows how often the Wildcat will be used…

Nothing specific. I mean, it's pretty early. Coach Sparano is a guy that is largely responsible for the success of the Wildcat. I know he'll find a way to use Tim that will work to our advantage. We haven't talked specifics about it. But I know it's definitely a weapon for us.

On if he is concerned about the possibility of a controversy between him and Tebow…

No. I don't get into the negative hypotheticals like that. I don't think he's a distraction. I'm just focused on playing well and improving this offseason, working on the individual things that I need to improve, and that's taking care of the football, making good decisions with the ball. But that stuff happens whether you're Tim Tebow or not. They call for the backup anytime you're not playing to your potential. So that's just part of the job if you're not playing well.

On what Tebow can bring to the team…

Well, he's an excellent football player. In Denver he did a great job of running that offense. He's got lots of ability. I know he'll try to make the most of it here. The most important thing is he wants to win. If for some reason I go down and get hurt or something like that, we have a guy who's won games before in the playoffs. We have a guy with experience and that winning attitude. He can split out a receiver, can he play the Wildcat, he can do stuff on special teams. Whatever he can do to contribute, I know that's the kind of player he is. That's what we're all thrilled about.

On if he can see why people outside of the organization can see it as a vote of no confidence…

Well, I know, that might be an outside perspective. There's going to be more media buzz and attention on us. But as players, speaking from my perspective, I'm just focused on what's going on inside our building, in the huddle on the field and in my workouts this offseason. I don't pay attention to stuff like that. Let yourself get caught up in stuff like that, you won't be the player you're supposed to be. I'm working on improving and not worried about that outside perspective.

On if he watched the press conference today…

No, sir, I didn't get a chance to. I was working out this morning. Because of the time change and stuff, I was throwing and working out. I heard he did a pretty good job.

On if he is concerned that he is learning a new offense while Tebow will be running the Wildcat…

You know, I think Coach Sparano is sensitive to that. He knows how eager I am to get as many reps as possible before the season starts so I'm comfortable. Whatever it takes. If it's me staying after practice with other guys to get more reps to feel comfortable, fine. I'm sure Coach Sparano has a good plan for that.

On if he feels like the Jets will be running two different offenses this season with the Wildcat…

I think it's something that can complement our offense. I think Coach Sparano has the best experience with it. He'll know how to work it in or use it at different times, maybe more than others sometimes. This has been an evolving game. Teams have been trying to create matchup problems. Last year you saw Tim have great success with the Wildcat in Denver running around, running the spread option and stuff. You saw the Patriots have success with two tight end receivers, put it in the backfield. You just have to try to create stuff, innovate stuff on offense, give you an advantage where you can. That's what Coach Sparano will do and that's how he'll help our team.

On if it would be awkward at all if you come out the game every time the Jets get in the red zone…

I mean, I'm not a stat guy, so I'm not worried about it. I think Tim is here to help us win. I know last year I ran a couple touchdowns in, and I gave Shonn Greene a hard time about it. But we just laugh those things off. As long as we're scoring, it doesn't matter. Whether Jeremy Kerley throws a touchdown or I do, or Tim runs it in, throws the ball to me, I don't care. As long as we're scoring and winning, that's the most important thing. Gives the defense a chance to give the ball back to us. That's all we care about so it doesn't matter.

On how he thinks this move will be viewed in the locker room…

I think guys will welcome him. I'll definitely welcome him. I'll encourage the other players to do the same thing. I don't see that being a problem. I know he's going to work hard, whether it's in the weight room or on the football field or the classroom. He wants to help this team, and that's going to be obvious. I'm sure guys are going to welcome him just fine.

On if he feels that he may be on a short leash…

I don't think so. You know, I think Mike T[annenbaum] and Rex [Ryan] have been clear on that, that I'm the starter and that they have faith in me. That's why we signed this contract extension and things like that. I don't really think about the negative side. I'm just focused on improving and playing well for this team and making good decisions with the football and winning games.

On how the Jets informed him they had traded for Tebow…

Thinking it was a conference call. Same thing, I was working out, so I didn't see the trade happen. I had a couple missed calls from them. I called them back, and that's when I found out what was going on. That's a team decision, a trade that they made. They're excited about it and so am I. It didn't really change anything.

On if he thought the Jets were done bringing in quarterbacks after Drew Stanton…

I have no idea. That's a personnel issue. That's a Mike T thing, so I don't know.

On if he believes the Jets should have given him a heads up that they were about to trade for Tebow…

You know, I find it's difficult enough to play quarterback in the league. It's so much fun and rewarding at times. But that's playing too much of a GM. That's out of my wheelhouse. I have faith in those guys upstairs. It's not their job to ask me either, or run it by me. That's not my job. I'm there to lead this team, go with the players we got. We got another great player on our team and I'm excited about it.

On the perception that when he did not respond to the move immediately that people assumed he was mad…

Well, I think there was a little hiccup with the trade going on, so I didn't want to do one of these calls and then have to do another one. I just wanted to let the dust kind of settle, let him do his press conference, welcome him to the team, do my conference call at the right time. It was no slight to Tim at all. I was excited about it, talked to the team about it. It was great. There was no spiteful reason [why I didn't] do a comment right away. I just wanted to make sure things were in line and we knew exactly what was going on.

On what his impression was of Tebow when he hosted him at USC…

I did host him at USC. I remember we had like a dinner with all the recruits and stuff. But he's the same guy people see him as today. He's really just a well-mannered, great guy, smiling, excited all the time. You can tell he's competitive. He wants to win at everything. That's good. Those are the kind of people we want on our team. Then being with him on the PR events, with sponsors and stuff like that, he does a great job for all the companies he represents. So we've kind of crossed over at Super Bowl and stuff like that.