Kicker Nick Folk Re-Signed; 2 Released

Updated 7:45 p.m. ET

The Jets have announced this afternoon that they have re-signed unrestricted free agent placekicker Nick Folk, their kicker of the previous two seasons.

Folk has had several big games in those two years. Last season he nailed the 50-yard field goal with 27 seconds left on opening night, Sept. 11, to beat the Cowboys, 27-24. And he hit his first 11 field goals of 2011, breaking the franchise record of 10 consecutive field goals converted from the start of a season, set by Pat Leahy in 1986 and tied by Jay Feely in 2009.

In 2010 he hit the game-tying and -winning kicks to beat the Lions in overtime at Detroit, and topped those clutch kicks with his 32-yarder with no time on the clock to down the Colts at Indianapolis in the AFC Wild Card Game. Also that season he drove a career-long and franchise-long 56-yarder in the win at Denver.

As a Jet he's converted 49 of 64 regular-season field goal tries (76.6 percent accuracy), all 81 extra points, and has led the Jets in scoring both seasons with 127 and 101 points. For his five-year career that included his first three years with the Cowboys, he's converted 113 of 145 field goals (77.9 percent) and has scored 551 points.