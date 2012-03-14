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Kicker Nick Folk Re-Signed; 2 Released

Mar 14, 2012 at 06:58 AM
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Randy Lange

NYJets.com Contributor

Updated 7:45 p.m. ET

The Jets have announced this afternoon that they have re-signed unrestricted free agent placekicker Nick Folk, their kicker of the previous two seasons.

Folk has had several big games in those two years. Last season he nailed the 50-yard field goal with 27 seconds left on opening night, Sept. 11, to beat the Cowboys, 27-24. And he hit his first 11 field goals of 2011, breaking the franchise record of 10 consecutive field goals converted from the start of a season, set by Pat Leahy in 1986 and tied by Jay Feely in 2009.

In 2010 he hit the game-tying and -winning kicks to beat the Lions in overtime at Detroit, and topped those clutch kicks with his 32-yarder with no time on the clock to down the Colts at Indianapolis in the AFC Wild Card Game. Also that season he drove a career-long and franchise-long 56-yarder in the win at Denver.

As a Jet he's converted 49 of 64 regular-season field goal tries (76.6 percent accuracy), all 81 extra points, and has led the Jets in scoring both seasons with 127 and 101 points. For his five-year career that included his first three years with the Cowboys, he's converted 113 of 145 field goals (77.9 percent) and has scored 551 points.

Later in the day general manager Mike Tannenbaum announced that the Jets have waived WR Michael Campbell and have released S Gerald Alexander.

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