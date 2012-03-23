Jets Trade QB Drew Stanton to Colts

The New York Jets have announced this afternoon that they have traded QB Drew Stanton to the Indianapolis Colts. Terms of the trade were undisclosed.

General manager Mike Tannenbaum said earlier this offseason that the Jets quarterback depth chart would look different this season than it did at the end of the past season and he wasn't kidding. Today's trade is the third QB transaction in the past week.

Stanton, the former Detroit Lions No. 3 quarterback, was signed a week ago today as an undrafted free agent.

As Tannenbaum said Wednesday night, the idea was for Stanton to move in as the backup to Mark Sanchez. But the Jets landscape changed when they discovered Monday that they might be able to trade for Denver's Tim Tebow. The teams agreed in principle on that deal late Wednesday, and the next day it was reported that Stanton wanted to be released or traded.