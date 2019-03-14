Jets Re-Sign OL Jonotthan Harrison 

The Jets had five offensive linemen with expiring contracts but at least one of them is not going anywhere as the team has reached agreement on a new deal with veteran OL Jonotthan Harrison.

Harrsion, a versatile performer in his two years with the Green & White, started eight games at center in 2018 while lining up on 51% of the offensive snaps. The 6'4", 300-pounder appeared in 16 contests after having played in half as many games in 2017.

After going undrafted out of Florida in 2014, Harrison signed with the Indianapolis Colts and played in 44 games over three seasons while making 23 starts. He originally joined New York's AFC representative on March 28th, 2017 after Indianapolis declined to tender Harrison a qualifying offer.

The Green & White are expected to make a number of moves along the offensive line this spring.