Jets Mock Draft Roundup 15.0 | The League's Draft Experts Present their Final First Round Projections

The Jets currently have the No. 2 & No. 16 picks in the 2026 draft. Below is a compilation of mock drafts. The views expressed are not representative of any Jets personnel.

No. 2: Edge Arvell Reese – Ohio State

"The pick comes down to Reese vs. Texas Tech edge rusher David Bailey. I believe the Jets would prefer Reese's upside even though Bailey is a more polished pass rusher right now. Reese is an interchangeable player with explosive power who has the ability to be a high-caliber starter at either linebacker or edge rusher. The Jets are in the early stages of their rebuild and searching for foundational players. Reese fits that vision, as he's a defender they can build a scheme around."

No. 16: WR Jordyn Tyson – Arizona State

"A strong workout on Friday helped Tyson gain momentum after concerns loomed about his durability. The Jets desperately need a WR2 opposite Garrett Wilson. Tyson's versatility and strong hands complement Wilson well, as both are dependable route runners who can gain yards after the catch. There are scouts who believe that Tyson is the most talented receiver in this year's class and would be a top-10 pick if not for the injury concerns."

No. 2: Edge David Bailey – Texas Tech

"The Jets spent most of their free agent money on their defense, but they still need a dynamic presence in the front seven. Bailey, with 14.5 sacks last season, can be that player. Arvell Reese will draw strong consideration because of his tantalizing potential, but Bailey gets the edge (no pun intended) because he's more pro-ready."

No. 16: WR Omar Cooper Jr. – Indiana

"Garrett Wilson needs a running mate at receiver, so the Jets grab one of Mendoza's top options at Indiana. Cooper's run-after-catch ability will help an offense that lacked explosive plays last season. Don't be surprised if the Jets trade up for one of the other receivers."

No. 2: Edge David Bailey – Texas Tech

"There's been a lot of smoke recently linking the Jets and Bailey, so let's follow suit and start the draft here. This might be a bit rich for Bailey considering the Jets have their pick of the litter, but one thing he has over the Ohio State trio is conventional positional value helping his cause. Bailey's appeal is all about his upside as a pass rusher, which is sky high. He has the athleticism, tenacity and a growing set of techniques to use to be a factor early in his career. He has a lot of room to grow as a run defender, but he's shown upside there as well, albeit inconsistently. The addition of 365-pound nose tackle T'Vondre Sweat makes this pick more palatable and will let Bailey be aggressive without killing the structure of the Jets' defense."