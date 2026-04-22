Jets Mock Draft Roundup 15.0 | The League's Draft Experts Present their Final First Round Projections

The Jets currently have the No. 2 & No. 16 picks in the 2026 draft. Below is a compilation of mock drafts. The views expressed are not representative of any Jets personnel.
No. 2: Edge Arvell Reese – Ohio State
"The pick comes down to Reese vs. Texas Tech edge rusher David Bailey. I believe the Jets would prefer Reese's upside even though Bailey is a more polished pass rusher right now. Reese is an interchangeable player with explosive power who has the ability to be a high-caliber starter at either linebacker or edge rusher. The Jets are in the early stages of their rebuild and searching for foundational players. Reese fits that vision, as he's a defender they can build a scheme around."
No. 16: WR Jordyn Tyson – Arizona State
"A strong workout on Friday helped Tyson gain momentum after concerns loomed about his durability. The Jets desperately need a WR2 opposite Garrett Wilson. Tyson's versatility and strong hands complement Wilson well, as both are dependable route runners who can gain yards after the catch. There are scouts who believe that Tyson is the most talented receiver in this year's class and would be a top-10 pick if not for the injury concerns."
No. 2: Edge David Bailey – Texas Tech
"The Jets spent most of their free agent money on their defense, but they still need a dynamic presence in the front seven. Bailey, with 14.5 sacks last season, can be that player. Arvell Reese will draw strong consideration because of his tantalizing potential, but Bailey gets the edge (no pun intended) because he's more pro-ready."
No. 16: WR Omar Cooper Jr. – Indiana
"Garrett Wilson needs a running mate at receiver, so the Jets grab one of Mendoza's top options at Indiana. Cooper's run-after-catch ability will help an offense that lacked explosive plays last season. Don't be surprised if the Jets trade up for one of the other receivers."
No. 2: Edge David Bailey – Texas Tech
"There's been a lot of smoke recently linking the Jets and Bailey, so let's follow suit and start the draft here. This might be a bit rich for Bailey considering the Jets have their pick of the litter, but one thing he has over the Ohio State trio is conventional positional value helping his cause. Bailey's appeal is all about his upside as a pass rusher, which is sky high. He has the athleticism, tenacity and a growing set of techniques to use to be a factor early in his career. He has a lot of room to grow as a run defender, but he's shown upside there as well, albeit inconsistently. The addition of 365-pound nose tackle T'Vondre Sweat makes this pick more palatable and will let Bailey be aggressive without killing the structure of the Jets' defense."
No. 16: WR Jordyn Tyson – Arizona State
"The Jets need everything, but their defense has gotten a lot of love up to this point in the offseason so here's another talented target to pair with Garrett Wilson for Geno Smith's return to New York. The long-term quarterback isn't on the roster, but whoever that eventually ends up being in the future will at least have a nice little cast of talent to play with if the Jets take Tyson here. Stylistically, he'd be a nice complement to Wilson as well with his size and ability to dominate in the more physical areas of wide receiver play."
No. 2: Edge Arvell Reese – Ohio State
"There's some debate over whether or not the Jets prefer David Bailey over Reese here, which is fair. Bailey is the better pass rusher right now. But Reese, for me, is the closest thing we've seen to Micah Parsons since Micah Parsons. His potential as a positionless front-seven chaos creator feels very real. And while Bailey is a more polished pass rusher today, I'm not sure we'll be able to say that forever, as Reese has just scratched the surface."
No. 2: Edge David Bailey – Texas Tech
"With Aaron Glenn taking over defensive play-calling duties, the acquisition of a highly disruptive defender is a top priority. Bailey is the most explosive pass rusher in the draft, with a collection of speed-rushing maneuvers that will overwhelm offensive tackles on the edges."
No. 16: CB Jermod McCoy – Tennessee
"The Jets take advantage of the opportunity to replace Sauce Gardner with a talented technician possessing an alpha-dog mentality. If healthy, McCoy is a top-10 prospect with a polished game that perfectly matches Aaron Glenn's defensive scheme."
No. 2: Edge Arvell Reese – Ohio State
"When I saw reports that the Jets canceled David Bailey's top-30 visit, I interpreted that to mean they've already found their guy in Reese. There could be a learning curve for the hybrid defender, but his upside is special."
No. 16: WR Makai Lemon – USC
"Lemon would be a great fit as a high-volume slot receiver for an offense that figures to lean on the run and the short pass game."
No. 2: Edge Arvell Reese – Ohio State
"The Jets take potential over college production, just like the Jaguars did when they selected Travon Walker first overall instead of Aidan Hutchinson four years ago -- and Walker developed into a player worth signing to a $110 million extension earlier this month."
No. 16: QB Ty Simpson – Alabama
"Simpson's inconsistency during his only year as a starter in college is well-documented. However, the Jets might as well take a chance on addressing their need for a long-term answer at quarterback. They can still find good value at other positions with four of the top 50 picks, including Nos. 33 and No. 44 overall in Round 2."