Jets Mock Draft Roundup 14.0 | The Athletic's Draft Expert Dane Brugler Projects All Seven Rounds

The Jets currently have the No. 2 & No. 16 picks in the 2026 draft. Below is a compilation of mock drafts. The views expressed are not representative of any Jets personnel.
No. 2: Edge Arvell Reese – Ohio State
"A pass rusher, be it Reese or David Bailey, appears to be the Jets' favorite. Reese isn't a tweener — he is a "whatever you want him to be" edge defender. He can set an edge, play off or be a full-time pass rusher. That type of hybrid skill set can be utilized."
No. 16: WR Makai Lemon – USC
"The Jets not having a player with more than 400 receiving yards last season still blows my mind. Lemon doesn't have elite size or speed, but he is extremely quarterback-friendly with his route manipulation and toughness."
No. 33: CB Avieon Terrell – Clemson
No. 44: DT Caleb Banks – Florida
No. 103: QB Drew Allar – Penn State
No. 140: RB Nick Singleton – Penn State
No. 179: G Kage Casey – Boise State
No. 228: DL Tyre West – Tennessee
No. 242: LB Jackson Kuwatch – Miami (OH)
No. 2: WR Carnell Tate – Ohio State
"The fantasy guy has already lost his mind! I get it. But listen here, Jets: You need more playmakers. Having Garrett Wilson and Breece Hall is a great start, but giving Geno Smith something else to work with puts him in a position to succeed this fall. I wouldn't draft a safety with this top-10 pick, either, because, well, that didn't work out so well last time for Gang Green. If the Jets aren't going to contend this season, they should at least be interesting. Go score some points."
No. 2: S Caleb Downs – Ohio State
"I know. It's ridiculous to think that a talent like Downs, whom I've seen go as high as No. 2 overall in some mocks, is going to last until the middle of the first round. It feels highly improbable, like something that would happen in a rejected script for Draft Day 2. But based on need and where I have players going, it happens here -- and the Jets rejoice.
No. 2: Edge David Bailey – Texas Tech
"I get the sense the Jets will take production over potential here in the great Bailey vs. Arvell Reese debate. New York was 31st in sacks last season with 26. It was 27th in pressure rate at 28.8%. Something has to change, and bringing in a player who led the FBS in pressure rate (20.2%) and tied for the lead in sacks (14.5) last season could do the trick. Bailey would be an instant-impact player off the edge for the Jets."
No. 16: WR Omar Cooper Jr. – Washington
"After going defense at No. 2 with David Bailey, the Jets should take a look at the receiver class at No. 16. Just look at the depth chart. There's Garrett Wilson (coming off a knee injury) and then ... Adonai Mitchell? Isaiah Williams? No one on this team hit 400 receiving yards last season, and the Jets still haven't added another receiver this spring. It won't matter if it's Geno Smith, Ty Simpson or Joe Namath under center if the Jets can't find more pass-catching threats. Cooper had 937 yards and 13 touchdowns last season."
No. 2: Edge Arvell Reese – Ohio State
"Not a certainty by any stretch, but this has been my projected pick throughout the entire process, and I see no reason to deviate from it now."
*Mock Trade with the Houston Texans*
No. 28: CB Avieon Terrell – Clemson
"After moving down in a swap with the Texans, the Jets are still able to address their secondary with Terrell. Getting Reese, Terrell, and a few extra picks makes for a great first night of the draft."
No. 2: WR Carnell Tate – Ohio State
"Garrett Wilson was the only receiver currently on the Jets roster to catch a touchdown pass in 2025, and make no mistake — the 10th overall pick of the 2022 draft was hardly dominant last year, scoring just four times. Obviously, improved play at quarterback is also required, but there isn't a QB in the NFL who could be successful with the Jets' current anemic receiving corps — Geno Smith, included. The Jets should strongly consider peddling some of their picks for the Eagles' A.J. Brown, but Tate also profiles as a No. 1 target."
No. 16: Edge T.J. Parker – Clemson
"Trading away Quinnen Williams and allowing Jermaine Johnson to leave via free agency has left the Jets seeking new answers along the defensive line. Parker offers an ideal combination of pro-ready power and production, yet he's still just 21 years old. His long-term upside would make a lot of sense for the Jets."
Get a look at the hat the 2026 Jets draft class will sport after hearing their name called at the NFL Draft in April. Purchase the hat on Jets Shop here.