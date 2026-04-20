Jets Mock Draft Roundup 14.0 | The Athletic's Draft Expert Dane Brugler Projects All Seven Rounds

No. 2: Edge David Bailey – Texas Tech

"I get the sense the Jets will take production over potential here in the great Bailey vs. Arvell Reese debate. New York was 31st in sacks last season with 26. It was 27th in pressure rate at 28.8%. Something has to change, and bringing in a player who led the FBS in pressure rate (20.2%) and tied for the lead in sacks (14.5) last season could do the trick. Bailey would be an instant-impact player off the edge for the Jets."

No. 16: WR Omar Cooper Jr. – Washington

"After going defense at No. 2 with David Bailey, the Jets should take a look at the receiver class at No. 16. Just look at the depth chart. There's Garrett Wilson (coming off a knee injury) and then ... Adonai Mitchell? Isaiah Williams? No one on this team hit 400 receiving yards last season, and the Jets still haven't added another receiver this spring. It won't matter if it's Geno Smith, Ty Simpson or Joe Namath under center if the Jets can't find more pass-catching threats. Cooper had 937 yards and 13 touchdowns last season."

No. 2: Edge Arvell Reese – Ohio State

"Not a certainty by any stretch, but this has been my projected pick throughout the entire process, and I see no reason to deviate from it now."

*Mock Trade with the Houston Texans*

No. 28: CB Avieon Terrell – Clemson

"After moving down in a swap with the Texans, the Jets are still able to address their secondary with Terrell. Getting Reese, Terrell, and a few extra picks makes for a great first night of the draft."

No. 2: WR Carnell Tate – Ohio State

"Garrett Wilson was the only receiver currently on the Jets roster to catch a touchdown pass in 2025, and make no mistake — the 10th overall pick of the 2022 draft was hardly dominant last year, scoring just four times. Obviously, improved play at quarterback is also required, but there isn't a QB in the NFL who could be successful with the Jets' current anemic receiving corps — Geno Smith, included. The Jets should strongly consider peddling some of their picks for the Eagles' A.J. Brown, but Tate also profiles as a No. 1 target."