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Left Tackle Olu Fashanu is an Anchor For Jets Entering Year 3

OC Frank Reich: ‘There’s No Weak Link’ On The Jets Offensive Line

Jun 18, 2026 at 12:15 PM
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Amanda Vogt

EDITORIAL CONTRIBUTOR

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Olu Fashanu typically remains on the quieter side, but somehow, Jets offensive coordinator Frank Reich can rile him up.

"By the end of every unit meeting, he has me feeling like I can run through a wall," Fashanu said with a wide grin. "Just having a guy like that as the coordinator, it's definitely a good feeling."

Fashanu is getting ready for his third NFL season after being selected No. 11 overall out of Penn State in the 2024 NFL Draft. The left tackle didn't have specific areas of his game that he prioritized over another, he just wants to be "more dominant."

"Just being more consistent," Fashanu said. "Just being the type of guy to give my teammates and the coordinator confidence to just leave me on an island, not have to worry about me whatsoever."

It's the same attitude he had as a Nittany Lion, and it earned him numerous accolades. After his final season at Penn State in 2023, Fashanu was Penn State's 44th consensus All-American and first offensive lineman to be named a consensus All-American since 1995. That season, Fashanu started in 12 games and didn't allow a sack on 382 pass blocking attempts.

Although quiet, Fashanu is dependable — even as a Jet.

In 2025, Fashanu was a part of the offensive line that became only the second unit in the past 20 regular seasons to have five lineman log 5,000 offensive snaps combined.

"They're really physically talented," Reich said. "They know what we're trying to do. I sense a real consistency among the group and the right mentality. There is no weak link up there, mentally or physically."

This season, Fashanu will be playing with a different guard next to him with Dylan Parham, who is expected to replace John Simpson who signed with the Baltimore Ravens in free agency.

"I'd say the biggest thing from him is just how hard of a worker he is," Fashanu said of Parham who signed with the Jets in free agency after four seasons with the Las Vegas Raiders. "Any time you see him in the weight room, he's just working, and same thing on the field. We've built a pretty good partnership on the left side, we communicate well with each other between every play."

With QB Geno Smith under center this season, Fashanu noted how he's had to "tweak" his approach since Smith is more of a pocket passer. But there haven't been too many changes within the system otherwise.

"We understand that we have to be a lot more aware in terms of our outside rush and our inside rush," Fashanu said. "I feel like that's the biggest emphasis at least for pass protection between Armand Membou and I."

Gallery | Jets Practice & Lift on Day 2 of Mandatory Minicamp

See Jets players like Garrett Wilson & Demario Davis going to work during the second practice of mandatory minicamp.

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