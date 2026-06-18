Left Tackle Olu Fashanu is an Anchor For Jets Entering Year 3

In 2025, Fashanu was a part of the offensive line that became only the second unit in the past 20 regular seasons to have five lineman log 5,000 offensive snaps combined.

"They're really physically talented," Reich said. "They know what we're trying to do. I sense a real consistency among the group and the right mentality. There is no weak link up there, mentally or physically."

This season, Fashanu will be playing with a different guard next to him with Dylan Parham, who is expected to replace John Simpson who signed with the Baltimore Ravens in free agency.

"I'd say the biggest thing from him is just how hard of a worker he is," Fashanu said of Parham who signed with the Jets in free agency after four seasons with the Las Vegas Raiders. "Any time you see him in the weight room, he's just working, and same thing on the field. We've built a pretty good partnership on the left side, we communicate well with each other between every play."

With QB Geno Smith under center this season, Fashanu noted how he's had to "tweak" his approach since Smith is more of a pocket passer. But there haven't been too many changes within the system otherwise.