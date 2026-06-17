'Antsy' No More: Joe Tippmann Thankful He 'Can Continue to Grow' as a Jet

"Joe was more than willing to move over to the guard spot and take on that job," the coach said. "He didn't complain, he just said, 'Coach, what do you need us to do?' Man, he's one of those guys you want to be around for a long time, because of how he is as a person and how he's going to be as a player.

"He took on that role and did a damn good job for us."

Tippmann said that despite having spent all spring and summer competing with Myers for the center job, it was a "great feeling" for him to be able to grab the position (which he was familiar with since he made his first four pro starts as a rookie at RG for the 2023 Jets) and make it his own. And his season-long impact prompted the coaching staff to present him with the Selfless Warrior Award at the end of the year.

"It was great to be recognized, that I did make that sacrifice. I think it did play out for the best," he told NYJets.com senior reporter Eric Allen on an episode of "The Official Jets Podcast." "When AVT went down, it was unfortunate for the team and was definitely a big hit, but it was something that I jumped at the opportunity, just to make sure we were getting the best starting five on the field and that I was able to be out there, because I think my presence out on the field is definitely something that's better for the team."