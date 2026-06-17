'Antsy' No More: Joe Tippmann Thankful He 'Can Continue to Grow' as a Jet

Jets OL Joe Tippmann admitted getting his contract extension done was playing a bit with his happy-go-lucky nature.
"It was antsy," Tippmann told reporters Tuesday after the first day of mandatory minicamp at the Jets' North Jersey base. "Between me and my wife, we're trying to buy a house out here, trying to figure that out. I knew I was going to be here this coming season, but for the longer future, just being able to lock this in ..."
RB Breece Hall, who signed his extension to remain in green and white about a month earlier, had some words of advice for his buddy guard.
"I told him just stay patient," Hall recalled. "It'll happen when you least expect it."
The happening came Monday when Team Tippmann signed a multiyear contract with the Green & White.
"Personally, it means a lot," Tippmann said. "It's the Johnsons, the Jets organization, the people that were willing to take a chance on me three years ago, and I thank them for that. ... Knowing I can continue to grow in this organization is a great feeling."
And as head coach Aaron Glenn said, another plank of the Jets' personnel plan has been secured. Glenn touted Tippmann's deal but also pointed to the larger goal of wanting to keep players who want to be Jets.
"It was outstanding for us to get that done," Glenn said. "What that does is it stabilizes our offensive line and builds continuity. That's something that I've always talked about when it comes to D-line, O-line, make sure you can do that, so we feel really good about that. It's something we've been working on for a while. And congratulations to him, too, because he deserved it."
A major reason for AG's congrats come from Tippmann's seamless transition, after competing at center with Josh Myers all offseason and preseason, to the next position to the right after Alijah Vera-Tucker suffered a season-ending injury the week before the season opener.
"Joe was more than willing to move over to the guard spot and take on that job," the coach said. "He didn't complain, he just said, 'Coach, what do you need us to do?' Man, he's one of those guys you want to be around for a long time, because of how he is as a person and how he's going to be as a player.
"He took on that role and did a damn good job for us."
Tippmann said that despite having spent all spring and summer competing with Myers for the center job, it was a "great feeling" for him to be able to grab the position (which he was familiar with since he made his first four pro starts as a rookie at RG for the 2023 Jets) and make it his own. And his season-long impact prompted the coaching staff to present him with the Selfless Warrior Award at the end of the year.
"It was great to be recognized, that I did make that sacrifice. I think it did play out for the best," he told NYJets.com senior reporter Eric Allen on an episode of "The Official Jets Podcast." "When AVT went down, it was unfortunate for the team and was definitely a big hit, but it was something that I jumped at the opportunity, just to make sure we were getting the best starting five on the field and that I was able to be out there, because I think my presence out on the field is definitely something that's better for the team."
And talking about Tippmann automatically prompts people to refocus again on the bigger picture of the entire front five that merged last season to start all 17 games together. There are several amazing facts on the Olu Fashanu‒John Simpson‒Myers‒Tippmann‒ Armand Membou quintet from last year, and here's one more: They became only the second Jets OL in the last 20 regular seasons to have five linemen log 5,000 offensive snaps combined, joining that same 2012 line that also fielded the same five starters in all of its games.
See the Jets players hard at work and former head coach Rex Ryan visiting the Jets during the first practice of mandatory minicamp.
"Continuity is what's important, especially when you have those five guys that can play together for a long time," said Glenn, who had to replace only one player from that unit, Simpson, with free agent LG Dylan Parham. "I look forward to those guys coming together more with their communication
Tippmann didn't want to stray too far out of his lane, but he agreed that his and Hall's signings, for instance, resonated all around the locker room.
"I think that is something that can stabilize a team as a whole," he said. "Just looking at the offensive line, the way we can grow as an O-line and learn to play off of each other — I'm biased, but in my opinion, that brings together a team."
Now it goes without saying that if that team wants to keep signing its own players, it helps if they're quality players. But we know how Glenn feels about Hall, and it seems AG has the same vibe about his RG.
"The thing about it is, Joe still has room to grow, to be a better guard," Glenn said. "So we're looking forward to that gong into this next year."