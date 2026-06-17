 Skip to main content
Advertising

Frank Reich Likes What He's Seen This Spring of Jets Offense and QB Geno Smith

O-Coordinator on Offseason Program: 'We've Still Got a Long Way to Go ... but Man, He Is on Point'

Jun 17, 2026 at 02:40 PM
Author Image
Randy Lange

NYJets.com Contributor

Reich 1
Seth Wenig/Associated Press

Frank Reich has been around this NFL rodeo for a while now. His first 13 seasons came as a mostly backup, always-comeback-ready quarterback. Most of the last 20 years have come as an NFL coach, 4 of those as an offensive coordinator, 6 more as a head coach.

So Reich knows it when he sees it. And the Jets' first-year offensive coordinator sees much to like so far as the Green & White have entered the final week of their offseason schedule.

"It's been a really good offseason program," Reich said before Wednesday's practice. "I'm really encouraged with the progress that we've seen, of gaining an understanding of what we're trying to do, for us to know the why behind what we're doing — you hear AG [HC Aaron Glenn] talk about that all the time and we've doubled down on that bigtime. It's a very high-football-IQ group."

Now as we know, in theory no one player on offense can be more important than any others. Yet as we also know, in practice the QB is the first among equals. And Reich offered up a spring-and-summer rave review of Geno Smith, the one-time Jets draft choice who has returned to lead Reich's and Glenn's offense in his 14th year as a player.

"It's hard for me right now to not be overly, what's the word, effusive with praise, but I am just so impressed with Geno," Reich said. "I know we haven't played any games yet, we've got a long way to go, we've got a lot to prove.

"But man, he is on point. His preparation is top-notch, his football mind is elite, the way he's communicating in the huddle and at the line of scrimmage and the way he communicates in the quarterbacks room."

Could Reich be influenced by the fact that the uniform number Smith has embraced his entire career is the same number 7 that Reich wore for his one season as a Jet in 1996? Maybe not so much, but Reich does think that Smith's return to the same place he called his home office from 2013-15 for a second bite of the Big Apple has some significance.

"Especially in the beginning, when it first all happened ... he felt it, I felt it for him, the uniqueness of it," Reich said of the trade with the Raiders for Smith in March. He added of former Jets HC Rex Ryan's Tuesday camp visit "After about a week, that kind of went away. It came back a little bit when Rex was back here yesterday, know what I mean?"

Smith, as experienced as he may be in the ways of the NFL, may not remember a lot about Reich the player, who orchestrated those classic comebacks — his second-half magic to bring Maryland from 31 down to the 42-40 upset at Miami in 1984 and his fill-in leadership in the Bills' 38-point comeback for their 41-38 over the Oilers in the 1992 AFC Wild Card Round. But as Reich the OC, Geno likes what he's been seeing so far in shirts and shorts but no pads or helmets.

"Coach Reich has done a phenomenal job of teaching," Smith said in late May. "He's very detailed in the way that he teaches the offense, very meticulous in what he wants from us and how he wants us to execute. It's been great. We're building one day at a time; we're competing, we're getting better every single day, and Coach Reich is leading that ship. With him at the helm, man, I feel really great about it."

Reich knows all aobut how the sweet dreams and flying machines of April through June sometimes lie in pieces on the ground in December and January. But his assessment of the state of his offense in general and the state of his QB1 in particular are encouraging.

"I've been around a lot of really smart and good quarterbacks. All I'm going to say is we're in good shape," Reich said. "We've got a lot to prove, he's got a lot to prove, I do, we all do. We understand that, we understand what world we live in. But it's been good so far."

Gallery | Jets Practice & Lift on Day 2 of Mandatory Minicamp

See Jets players like Garrett Wilson & Demario Davis going to work during the second practice of mandatory minicamp.

E_AW1_2061
1 / 90
Alex Weiss
E_AW1_1945
2 / 90
Alex Weiss
E_JG1_2230
3 / 90
Jim Golden
E_JG1_2185_2
4 / 90
Jim Golden
E_AW1_1911
5 / 90
Alex Weiss
E_AW1_2052
6 / 90
Alex Weiss
E_JG1_2129
7 / 90
Jim Golden
AW1_5384
8 / 90
E_AW1_1924
9 / 90
Alex Weiss
AW1_5637
10 / 90
E_AW1_2012
11 / 90
Alex Weiss
E_AW1_2062
12 / 90
Alex Weiss
AW1_5451
13 / 90
E_JG1_2160
14 / 90
Jim Golden
AW1_5463
15 / 90
AW1_5777
16 / 90
AW1_5944
17 / 90
AW1_6049
18 / 90
AW1_6076
19 / 90
AW1_6188
20 / 90
AW1_6367
21 / 90
AW1_6472
22 / 90
AW1_6524
23 / 90
AW1_6543
24 / 90
AW1_6893
25 / 90
AW1_6930
26 / 90
AW1_6988
27 / 90
AW1_7005
28 / 90
AW1_7263
29 / 90
AW1_7322
30 / 90
AW1_7462
31 / 90
AW1_7534
32 / 90
AW1_7567
33 / 90
E_AW1_1912
34 / 90
Alex Weiss
E_AW1_1913
35 / 90
Alex Weiss
E_AW1_1919
36 / 90
Alex Weiss
AW1_6484
37 / 90
E_AW1_1932
38 / 90
Alex Weiss
E_AW1_1940
39 / 90
Alex Weiss
E_AW1_1958
40 / 90
Alex Weiss
E_AW1_1960
41 / 90
Alex Weiss
E_AW1_1961
42 / 90
Alex Weiss
E_AW1_1970
43 / 90
Alex Weiss
E_AW1_1984
44 / 90
Alex Weiss
E_AW1_1990
45 / 90
Alex Weiss
E_AW1_1991
46 / 90
Alex Weiss
E_AW1_2000
47 / 90
Alex Weiss
E_AW1_2003
48 / 90
Alex Weiss
E_AW1_2008
49 / 90
Alex Weiss
E_AW1_2010
50 / 90
Alex Weiss
E_AW1_2014
51 / 90
Alex Weiss
E_AW1_2017
52 / 90
Alex Weiss
E_AW1_2037
53 / 90
Alex Weiss
E_AW1_2043
54 / 90
Alex Weiss
E_AW1_2046
55 / 90
Alex Weiss
E_AW1_2049
56 / 90
Alex Weiss
E_AW1_2070
57 / 90
Alex Weiss
E_AW1_2080
58 / 90
Alex Weiss
E_AW1_2084
59 / 90
Alex Weiss
E_AW1_2091
60 / 90
Alex Weiss
E_AW1_2096
61 / 90
Alex Weiss
E_AW1_2098
62 / 90
Alex Weiss
E_AW1_2111
63 / 90
Alex Weiss
E_AW1_2113
64 / 90
Alex Weiss
E_AW1_2114
65 / 90
Alex Weiss
E_AW1_2118
66 / 90
Alex Weiss
E_AW1_2121
67 / 90
Alex Weiss
E_JG1_2126
68 / 90
Jim Golden
E_JG1_2128
69 / 90
Jim Golden
E_JG1_2131
70 / 90
Jim Golden
E_JG1_2133
71 / 90
Jim Golden
E_JG1_2134
72 / 90
Jim Golden
E_JG1_2138
73 / 90
Jim Golden
E_JG1_2141
74 / 90
Jim Golden
E_JG1_2149
75 / 90
Jim Golden
E_JG1_2167
76 / 90
Jim Golden
E_JG1_2177
77 / 90
Jim Golden
E_JG1_2192
78 / 90
Jim Golden
E_JG1_2197
79 / 90
Jim Golden
E_JG1_2198
80 / 90
Jim Golden
E_JG1_2205
81 / 90
Jim Golden
E_JG1_2206
82 / 90
Jim Golden
E_JG1_2209
83 / 90
Jim Golden
E_JG1_2219
84 / 90
Jim Golden
E_JG1_2224
85 / 90
Jim Golden
E_JG1_2227
86 / 90
Jim Golden
E_JG1_2228
87 / 90
Jim Golden
E_JG1_2234
88 / 90
Jim Golden
E_JG1_2238
89 / 90
Jim Golden
E_JG1_2245
90 / 90
Jim Golden
Advertising
This Ad will close in 3

Related Content

news

Minicamp Practice Report | WR Garrett Wilson Showcasing His Discipline and Instincts

DC Brian Duker: 'The Biggest Thing Within Tackling…Is Your Approach Angles'

news

Jets RB Breece Hall: 'We're Going to Try to Surprise Everybody This Year'

Sees 'Positive Jealousy' as Motivation Ahead of 2026 NFL Season

news

'Antsy' No More: Joe Tippmann Thankful He 'Can Continue to Grow' as a Jet

HC Aaron Glenn on RG's Contract Extension: 'Congratulations to Him ... Because He Deserved It'

news

Jets Minicamp Practice Report | For Geno Smith & Aaron Glenn, Steady Build Continues

Adonai Mitchell Impresses; GM Darren Mougey Sticks to the Process

news

Geno Smith Ready to 'Immerse' Himself Back in the Community

Jets QB: 'I Want to Make Sure That's Something I'm Doing'

news

Jets Sign 4th Round Pick DL Darrell Jackson Jr. to Rookie Contract

Big Man in the Interior of Florida State's Defensive Line Says, 'My Best Football Is Ahead of Me'

news

Jets Set to Take Final Offseason Step With Mandatory Minicamp

With New Offensive and Defensive Schemes, HC Aaron Glenn Has Emphasized Details and the Why

news

Fourth-Year OL Joe Tippmann Signs Contract Extension with the Jets

Round 2 Pick in 2023 Enters Season with Twin Streaks of 44 Consecutive Starts & Games Played

news

Progress Report | QB Coach Bill Musgrave Weighs In On Geno Smith & Cade Klubnik

Musgrave: '[Smith's] A Great Great Leader From All Indications'

news

Demario Davis Attends Jets Flag Football Clinic: 'Football Teaches Life'

Bayonne defeated Ridgewood 20-19 to claim New Jersey Girls Flag Football High School Championship

news

OTA Notebook | Spring Report on David Bailey

QBs Coach Bill Musgrave: 'We Want To Be Able To Tailor Our System' To Geno Smith

Advertising