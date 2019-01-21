Jets DL Review: An Unlikely Source Brought the Heat to Opposing QBs

A Goose Reaches New Heights

With their base being a 3-4 front in 2018, the Jets finished tied for 16th in sacks with 39. Henry Anderson, who was acquired by the Colts on the third day of the draft in exchange for a seventh-round pick, tied for the team lead with seven sacks. In his first three professional seasons, Anderson had combined for three QB takedowns.

"With the rotation we have, I'll usually be on the sideline for first and second down, come in on third down fresh and ready to go," he said. "I just feel like I can move at a different speed than the person I'm lined up across from. It's been different, but the rotation we have has helped a lot."

Leonard Williams, who finished with five sacks, led the defensive line group with 867 snaps and was followed by Anderson (668 plays) and defensive tackles Steve McLendon (471) and Mike Pennel (358). Nathan Shepherd, a third-round pick out of Fort Hays State, finished with 18 tackles. The 6'5", 302-Williams, who also paced the DL with 49 tackles and led the team with 24 QB hits, is still just 24-years-old.

"When you come in as a rookie you hear all of these older vets," said Williams, who was Mike Maccagnan's first draft pick as general manager of the Green & White. "I had Calvin Pace and all of these older guys on the team like (Nick) Mangold and stuff like that. And as soon as I got in they were like, 'Man, Pup enjoy this time.'"

There is reason to think the best of the Big Cat lies ahead of him. He is a man eager to make even more of an impact in 2019 and beyond.