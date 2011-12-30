 Skip to main content
Advertising

Jets Announce 2011 Team Award Winners

Dec 30, 2011 at 03:01 AM

The New York Jets announced their 2011 team awards today. As voted on by teammates, CB Darrelle Revis has been named the Curtis Martin Team Most Valuable Player, RB LaDainian Tomlinson received the Dennis Byrd Award for Most Inspirational Player, and G Brandon Moore earned the Ed Block Courage Award.

Also, the community relations department selected TE Dustin Keller for the Marty Lyons Award for Community Service, the equipment staff chose TE Josh Baker as the Bill Hampton Award winner, and DL Marcus Dixon and NT Sione Pouha were selected as honorees for the Kyle Clifton Good Guy Award as voted on by Jets staff.

Revis, the Curtis Martin MVP Award winner for the second time in three seasons, is tied for the team lead with four interceptions, leads the team with 21 passes defensed and has recorded 54 tackles through 15 games. Drafted in the first round in 2007, the five-year veteran has been named to four Pro Bowls (2008-11). Defensive players Revis and David Harris, the 2007 second-round selection, have won the last three Curtis Martin MVP Awards.

Tomlinson, the Dennis Byrd Award winner for the second consecutive season, is sixth all-time in NFL history for rushing yards with 13,628, only 34 yards shy of Jerome Bettis' 13,662. Tomlinson, who signed as a free agent with the Jets last offseason, has totaled 90 receptions for 794 yards and two touchdowns and has rushed for 1,138 and seven touchdowns over two seasons with the Jets.

Keller was selected as the winner of the Marty Lyons Award for Community Service, given to the player who gives from the heart through charity and community involvement. Keller founded the Dustin Keller Foundation in 2009, which was inspired by his life experiences. It is driven by his belief, personal experience and the foundation's founding premise that every individual possesses unique God-given abilities that, when discovered and nurtured, can lead to a successful and rewarding life regardless of starting point. It is the foundation's purpose to encourage others to find, believe in and dedicate themselves to the pursuit of those unique talents. Through 15 games, Keller has set career highs in receptions (58) and yards (770).

Dixon and Pouha will share the Kyle Clifton Good Guy Award, now in its 16th season. The award recognizes exceptionally consistent willingness, cooperation and professionalism in daily interaction with the various departments in the organization.

Pouha is in his seventh season with the team after he entered the NFL as a third-round selection in 2005 out of Utah. He has played in all 15 games this season and has recorded 50 tackles, one sack, four passes defensed, a forced fumble and two fumble recoveries. Dixon was claimed off of waivers from Dallas on Sept. 5, 2010. He has played in 18 NFL games, including all 15 this season, with four starts. The second-year defensive tackle has recorded 18 tackles, 2.5 sacks, a forced fumble and a fumble recovery.

Moore was named the Ed Block Courage Award winner for his perseverance and dedication to staying on the field, earning the recognition after enduring offseason hip surgery to start every game this season. The award is named in honor of Ed Block, the longtime head athletic trainer of the Baltimore Colts who was a pioneer in his profession and a respected humanitarian. The award is given annually to one player from each NFL team. Recipients of this award embody everything that is positive about professional athletes as they serve as inspirations in their locker rooms and as constructive role models in their communities.

Moore has started 120 consecutive regular-season games, the seventh-most in Jets history and the longest active streak among NFL guards. Moore, along with each team's award recipient, has the option to travel to Baltimore in March to receive his trophy at a gala and spend time at the local Courage House at St. Vincent's Center. This visit and the time spent with the hospitalized children will allow each recipient to fully comprehend the true meaning of the award.

Baker earned the Bill Hampton Award, voted on by the equipment staff and past winners. Named for the Jets equipment manager of 37 seasons, the award is given annually to the rookie who acts like a pro in the locker room. The winner's jersey hangs in the equipment room the following year for all players to see. Baker joined the Jets as an undrafted rookie free agent on July 27 and has played in 10 games this season. He caught his first career touchdown on Christmas Eve against the Giants.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Jets Sign OL Landon Young, Waive WR Mac Dalena

Young Was a Tryout Player at Rookie Minicamp

news

The 'Insane' NFL Reunion of Indiana's Omar Cooper Jr. and D'Angelo Ponds

A 'Crazy Story' That Keeps Getting Better; Two Hoosiers Touch Down with the Jets

news

Rookie Minicamp Notebook | Kenyon Sadiq on Jets' Tight Ends: 'Possibilities Are Endless'

QB Cade Klubnik Working Late as He Dives Into the Playbook

news

David Bailey Becomes a Football Player Again on First Day of Jets Rookie Minicamp

Top Pick Signs Contract, Then Takes the Practice Field and Gets to Work on New Playbook and Relationships

news

Jets Will 'Push the Envelope' with Rookie QB Cade Klubnik

Aaron Glenn Says Team Going Through Its Process on Veteran Quarterbacks

news

2026 Jets Schedule to Be Released on May 14

Green & White Slate's Slate to Be Unveiled at 7:30 P.M. ET

news

Jets Sign No. 2 Overall Selection David Bailey to Rookie Contract

Texas Tech Edge Is Highest Defensive Player Selected by the Green & White

news

Jets Sign Second-Round Draft Pick D'Angelo Ponds to Rookie Contract

Diminutive CB Helped Indiana to Unbeaten Record and a National Championship

news

Jets Sign 12 Undrafted Free Agents

Green & White Add Pair of Special Teamers From BYU & Bruising Toledo RB Chip Trayanum

news

Jets to Host 31 Tryout Players in Rookie Minicamp

OL Rocco Spindler, Son of Former Jet Marc Spindler, to Attend This Weekend's Camp

news

Jets Sign OL Anez Cooper to Rookie Contract

Miami's Massive O-Lineman Adds Depth to a Well-Established Unit

news

Jets Announce Rookie Numbers

First-Round Selections David Bailey to Wear 31, TE Kenyon Sadiq to Wear 16 & Omar Cooper to Don 83

Advertising