Jets Announce 2011 Team Award Winners

The New York Jets announced their 2011 team awards today. As voted on by teammates, CB Darrelle Revis has been named the Curtis Martin Team Most Valuable Player, RB LaDainian Tomlinson received the Dennis Byrd Award for Most Inspirational Player, and G Brandon Moore earned the Ed Block Courage Award.

Also, the community relations department selected TE Dustin Keller for the Marty Lyons Award for Community Service, the equipment staff chose TE Josh Baker as the Bill Hampton Award winner, and DL Marcus Dixon and NT Sione Pouha were selected as honorees for the Kyle Clifton Good Guy Award as voted on by Jets staff.

Revis, the Curtis Martin MVP Award winner for the second time in three seasons, is tied for the team lead with four interceptions, leads the team with 21 passes defensed and has recorded 54 tackles through 15 games. Drafted in the first round in 2007, the five-year veteran has been named to four Pro Bowls (2008-11). Defensive players Revis and David Harris, the 2007 second-round selection, have won the last three Curtis Martin MVP Awards.

Tomlinson, the Dennis Byrd Award winner for the second consecutive season, is sixth all-time in NFL history for rushing yards with 13,628, only 34 yards shy of Jerome Bettis' 13,662. Tomlinson, who signed as a free agent with the Jets last offseason, has totaled 90 receptions for 794 yards and two touchdowns and has rushed for 1,138 and seven touchdowns over two seasons with the Jets.

Keller was selected as the winner of the Marty Lyons Award for Community Service, given to the player who gives from the heart through charity and community involvement. Keller founded the Dustin Keller Foundation in 2009, which was inspired by his life experiences. It is driven by his belief, personal experience and the foundation's founding premise that every individual possesses unique God-given abilities that, when discovered and nurtured, can lead to a successful and rewarding life regardless of starting point. It is the foundation's purpose to encourage others to find, believe in and dedicate themselves to the pursuit of those unique talents. Through 15 games, Keller has set career highs in receptions (58) and yards (770).

Dixon and Pouha will share the Kyle Clifton Good Guy Award, now in its 16th season. The award recognizes exceptionally consistent willingness, cooperation and professionalism in daily interaction with the various departments in the organization.

Pouha is in his seventh season with the team after he entered the NFL as a third-round selection in 2005 out of Utah. He has played in all 15 games this season and has recorded 50 tackles, one sack, four passes defensed, a forced fumble and two fumble recoveries. Dixon was claimed off of waivers from Dallas on Sept. 5, 2010. He has played in 18 NFL games, including all 15 this season, with four starts. The second-year defensive tackle has recorded 18 tackles, 2.5 sacks, a forced fumble and a fumble recovery.

Moore was named the Ed Block Courage Award winner for his perseverance and dedication to staying on the field, earning the recognition after enduring offseason hip surgery to start every game this season. The award is named in honor of Ed Block, the longtime head athletic trainer of the Baltimore Colts who was a pioneer in his profession and a respected humanitarian. The award is given annually to one player from each NFL team. Recipients of this award embody everything that is positive about professional athletes as they serve as inspirations in their locker rooms and as constructive role models in their communities.

Moore has started 120 consecutive regular-season games, the seventh-most in Jets history and the longest active streak among NFL guards. Moore, along with each team's award recipient, has the option to travel to Baltimore in March to receive his trophy at a gala and spend time at the local Courage House at St. Vincent's Center. This visit and the time spent with the hospitalized children will allow each recipient to fully comprehend the true meaning of the award.