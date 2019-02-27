Early Draft Pick Gives Jets Opportunity to Improve OL in Front of Sam Darnold

Since trading the No. 6 overall pick, along with three second-round picks, to the Indianapolis Colts in 2018 to move up to No. 3 and snag quarterback Sam Darnold, the Jets have talked about building around their 21-year-old gunslinger. And they could elect to begin that build up front along the offensive line, starting with the 2019 NFL Draft.

It's been three years since the Jets selected an offensive lineman in the draft as right tackle Brandon Shell was taken in the fifth round in 2016. The Green & White have opted to draft eight offensive linemen since 2009 and three of them remained on the active roster through the 2018 season.

In 2013, guard Brian Winters was taken in the third round, the earliest a Jets OL has been taken in the past six years. Winters has been one of the most active linemen, appearing in at least 13 contests in five of his six seasons. The following year, Dakota Dozier was drafted in the fourth round, and in 2017 started at right guard for Winters in three games after he suffered a torn abdominal muscle. In mostly a reserve role, the Furman product has played in 38 games and started seven times since 2015.