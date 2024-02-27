Top Athletes Can Be Found Early & Late in the Draft, as Jets Showed Last Year

Even adjusting those times downward to more closely match pro-day to Combine times, McDonald's 4.24 and 6.93 would have placed him among the top three among all draft-eligible front-seven candidates in both drills.

"We're excited to add Will to the team," Douglas said on draft night. "We feel like he's one of the most dynamic pass rushers in this draft, if not the most dynamic. I think that was on full display at the Senior Bowl. Not to speak for the coach, but he's going to be humming off the edge, using all that God-given length and speed."

Times and distances tail off as rounds go by in the draft, and in the Jets' case, players like second-round OL Joe Tippmann and fourth-round T Carter Warren didn't test at the Combine due to rehabbing college injuries. By Round 7, it's rare to find a Combine "freak," as Douglas might call him. But that's what the Jets indeed uncovered in TE Zack Kuntz, the 220th overall selection out of Old Dominion.

Kuntz, a Penn State transfer, not only brought his towering 6-7⅜, 251-pound frame with him to Indy but also some crosstraining prowess. He was first among tight ends in the vertical (40-0), broad jump (10-8) and 3-cone (6.87 seconds), tied for first with 23 bench reps, and placed second in the 40 (4.55) and 20 shuttle (4.12). His shuttle was fourth-fastest and his 3-cone tied for sixth among all Combine participants last year, and his broad jump tied for eighth among TEs since 2006.

"Zack tested through the roof," Douglas said. "We were sitting there at the top of the seventh round going through guys that had that freak factor, and to me, he was right at the top."

The Jets drafted other freaky football players over the years. A far-from-complete list of recent Combine/pro day top performers, which we highlighted in last year's 10 Top Combine Performances by Athletes Before They Were Jets, includes TE Dustin Keller (2008), WR Santana Moss (2001), QB/WR/KR Brad Smith (2006), RB Breece Hall (2022), LB Darron Lee (2016) and FB Tommy Bohanon (2013).