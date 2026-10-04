Aaron Glenn Frustrated by Jets' Penalties, 'Not Playing Complementary Football' vs. Bears

Penalties (12 for 76 yards overall) put the Jets (1-3) behind the eight ball -- several led to first downs on third-down plays, one on fourth-down and three on interceptions by the defense that were nullified. The Jets, however, had a pair of takeaways of their own -- an interception by S Minkah Fitzpatrick in his first game back after missing two games with a groin injury, and a fumble recovery by CB Brandon Stephens after LB Jamien Sherwood jarred the ball loose from Bears' RB D'Andre Swift.

"We definitely have to play better complementary football in all three phases," Stephens said. "That's one of the ways you win games in this league, and when you can't play complementary football, it's hard to win. But we just got to continue to play our style. Today wasn't a great example of that, but yeah, we just have to do our job."

Early in the game, an illegal touch infraction erased Austin McNamara's 62-yard punt. With the game still scoreless, DT T'Vondre Sweat's pick of a QB Tyler Bagenet pass was wiped out by a flag. Later, defensive infractions nullified picks by Stephens and rookie D'Angelo Ponds.

Twice on short Bears third-down plays in the fourth quarter, penalties enabled Chicago to continue its drives. The final one on a fourth-down play with 3:22 left enabled the Bears to run out the clock after holding the ball for the final 9:07 of the game.

"So the yards -- that's not really the issue with me," Glenn said. "It's more or less the penalties that happened that negated plays where we should have got off the field. I'm more thinking about that than anything else. I mean, yards are yards.