8 Takeaways: Jets Fall in Season Finale at New England 38-3

3. Patriots Strike Back

In short order the hosts opened it back up to 14-3, on Brady's 18-yard strike to RB Rex Burkhead past LB Avery Williamson for Brady's 28th career TD pass against the Jets and Burkhead's first career TD catch vs. the Jets. Then soon after Elijah McGuire fumbled and the Pats returned it to the Jets 8, Brady hit WR Phillip Dorsett past Rashard Robinson in the end zone and it was 21-3 less than two minutes after the Burkhead score.

4. Close But No Cigar

Darnold moved the Jets smartly into the red zone with a Brady-esque six consecutive completions to five different receivers. After being stopped on third down at the NE-5, Bowles decided to go for it. Darnold's bid for a seventh hookup with a sixth different receiver, Robby Anderson in the back of the end zone, was stymied by CB Stephon Gilmore's defense as Anderson couldn't find the handle. The Pats took over and burned most of the rest of the first half in driving to the Jets 36, going for it and not making it on fourth down, and taking that 21-3 lead into the locker room.