2023 Jets Draft Picks

Everything You Need to Know About the Five-Member Draft Class

Apr 28, 2023 at 09:00 PM
DraftPick-16x9-tv slate (1)

READ: Jets Select Edge Will McDonald IV with the 15th Overall Pick in the 2023 NFL Draft

Gallery | The Best Photos of Iowa State Edge Will McDonald

See the best images of the 15th overall selection in the 2023 NFL Draft, Iowa State Edge Will McDonald

Iowa State defensive end Will McDonald IV (9) rushes up field during the second half of an NCAA college football game against Oklahoma, Saturday, Oct. 29, 2022, in Ames, Iowa. Oklahoma won 27-13. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall)
1 / 16

Iowa State defensive end Will McDonald IV (9) rushes up field during the second half of an NCAA college football game against Oklahoma, Saturday, Oct. 29, 2022, in Ames, Iowa. Oklahoma won 27-13. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall)

Charlie Neibergall/Associated Press
FILE - Iowa State defensive end Will McDonald IV (9) defends during an NCAA college football game against TCU on Sept. 26, 2020, in Fort Worth, Texas. McDonald was named to the Associated Press' All-Big 12 team, in voting released Thursday, Dec. 9. (AP Photo/Brandon Wade, File)
2 / 16

FILE - Iowa State defensive end Will McDonald IV (9) defends during an NCAA college football game against TCU on Sept. 26, 2020, in Fort Worth, Texas. McDonald was named to the Associated Press' All-Big 12 team, in voting released Thursday, Dec. 9. (AP Photo/Brandon Wade, File)

Brandon Wade/Associated Press
Iowa State defensive lineman Will McDonald IV runs a drill at the NFL football scouting combine in Indianapolis, Thursday, March 2, 2023. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy)
3 / 16

Iowa State defensive lineman Will McDonald IV runs a drill at the NFL football scouting combine in Indianapolis, Thursday, March 2, 2023. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy)

Michael Conroy/Associated Press
Iowa State defensive lineman Will McDonald IV runs a drill at the NFL football scouting combine in Indianapolis, Thursday, March 2, 2023. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy)
4 / 16

Iowa State defensive lineman Will McDonald IV runs a drill at the NFL football scouting combine in Indianapolis, Thursday, March 2, 2023. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy)

Michael Conroy/Associated Press
Iowa State defensive end Will McDonald IV (9) gets set for a play during the second half of an NCAA college football game against Baylor, Saturday, Sept. 24, 2022, in Ames, Iowa. Baylor won 31-24. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall)
5 / 16

Iowa State defensive end Will McDonald IV (9) gets set for a play during the second half of an NCAA college football game against Baylor, Saturday, Sept. 24, 2022, in Ames, Iowa. Baylor won 31-24. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall)

Charlie Neibergall/Associated Press
Iowa State defensive lineman Will McDonald IV runs a drill at the NFL football scouting combine in Indianapolis, Thursday, March 2, 2023. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy)
6 / 16

Iowa State defensive lineman Will McDonald IV runs a drill at the NFL football scouting combine in Indianapolis, Thursday, March 2, 2023. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy)

Michael Conroy/Associated Press
Iowa State defensive lineman Will McDonald IV runs a drill at the NFL football scouting combine in Indianapolis, Thursday, March 2, 2023. (AP Photo/Erin Hooley)
7 / 16

Iowa State defensive lineman Will McDonald IV runs a drill at the NFL football scouting combine in Indianapolis, Thursday, March 2, 2023. (AP Photo/Erin Hooley)

Erin Hooley/Associated Press
Iowa State defensive end Will McDonald IV (9) rushes up field during the second half of an NCAA college football game against Oklahoma, Saturday, Oct. 29, 2022, in Ames, Iowa. Oklahoma won 27-13. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall)
8 / 16

Iowa State defensive end Will McDonald IV (9) rushes up field during the second half of an NCAA college football game against Oklahoma, Saturday, Oct. 29, 2022, in Ames, Iowa. Oklahoma won 27-13. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall)

Charlie Neibergall/Associated Press
Baylor tight end Drake Dabney (89) blocks Iowa State defensive end Will McDonald IV (9) during the second half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Sept. 24, 2022, in Ames, Iowa. Baylor won 31-24. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall)
9 / 16

Baylor tight end Drake Dabney (89) blocks Iowa State defensive end Will McDonald IV (9) during the second half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Sept. 24, 2022, in Ames, Iowa. Baylor won 31-24. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall)

Charlie Neibergall/Associated Press
Iowa State defensive end Will McDonald IV poses for photographers during an NCAA college football media day, Tuesday, Aug. 2, 2022, in Ames, Iowa. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall)
10 / 16

Iowa State defensive end Will McDonald IV poses for photographers during an NCAA college football media day, Tuesday, Aug. 2, 2022, in Ames, Iowa. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall)

Charlie Neibergall/Associated Press
Iowa State defensive end Will McDonald IV gets set for a play during the second half of an NCAA college football game against Iowa State, Saturday, Sept. 24, 2022, in Ames, Iowa. Baylor won 31-24. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall)
11 / 16

Iowa State defensive end Will McDonald IV gets set for a play during the second half of an NCAA college football game against Iowa State, Saturday, Sept. 24, 2022, in Ames, Iowa. Baylor won 31-24. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall)

Charlie Neibergall/Associated Press
AP22246725621114
12 / 16
Matthew Putney/Associated Press
Clemson quarterback D.J. Uiagalelei (5) is tackled by Iowa State defensive end Will McDonald IV (9) after scrambling for yardage during the first half of the Cheez-It Bowl NCAA college football game, Wednesday, Dec. 29, 2021, in Orlando, Fla. (AP Photo/Phelan M. Ebenhack)
13 / 16

Clemson quarterback D.J. Uiagalelei (5) is tackled by Iowa State defensive end Will McDonald IV (9) after scrambling for yardage during the first half of the Cheez-It Bowl NCAA college football game, Wednesday, Dec. 29, 2021, in Orlando, Fla. (AP Photo/Phelan M. Ebenhack)

Phelan M. Ebenhack/Associated Press
AP22005304758145
14 / 16
Phelan M. Ebenhack/Associated Press
AP21365219548234
15 / 16
Phelan M. Ebenhack/Associated Press
AP23062765359813
16 / 16
Michael Conroy/Associated Press
DraftPick-16x9-tippmann

READ: 2023 NFL Draft: OL Joe Tippmann, Wisconsin, Round 2, Pick 43 (newyorkjets.com)

Gallery | The Best Photos of Wisconsin OL Joe Tippmann

See the best images of the 43rd overall selection in the 2023 NFL Draft, Wisconsin OL Joe Tippmann.

Wisconsin offensive lineman Joe Tippmann (75) gets set to snap the ball during the first half of an NCAA college football game against Iowa, Saturday, Nov. 12, 2022, in Iowa City, Iowa. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall)
1 / 4

Wisconsin offensive lineman Joe Tippmann (75) gets set to snap the ball during the first half of an NCAA college football game against Iowa, Saturday, Nov. 12, 2022, in Iowa City, Iowa. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall)

Charlie Neibergall/Associated Press
Wisconsin offensive lineman Joe Tippmann (75) plays against Purdue during the first half of an NCAA college football game in West Lafayette, Ind., Saturday, Oct. 23, 2021. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy)
2 / 4

Wisconsin offensive lineman Joe Tippmann (75) plays against Purdue during the first half of an NCAA college football game in West Lafayette, Ind., Saturday, Oct. 23, 2021. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy)

Michael Conroy/Associated Press
Wisconsin tight end Clay Cundiff (85) celebrates with Joe Tippmann after Cundiff scored a touchdown during the first half of an NCAA football game on Saturday, Sept. 10, 2022, in Madison, Wis. (AP Photo/Andy Manis)
3 / 4

Wisconsin tight end Clay Cundiff (85) celebrates with Joe Tippmann after Cundiff scored a touchdown during the first half of an NCAA football game on Saturday, Sept. 10, 2022, in Madison, Wis. (AP Photo/Andy Manis)

Andy Manis/Associated Press
Wisconsin offensive lineman Joe Tippmann looks to make a block during the second half of an NCAA college football game against Iowa, Saturday, Nov. 12, 2022, in Iowa City, Iowa. Iowa won 24-10. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall)
4 / 4

Wisconsin offensive lineman Joe Tippmann looks to make a block during the second half of an NCAA college football game against Iowa, Saturday, Nov. 12, 2022, in Iowa City, Iowa. Iowa won 24-10. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall)

Charlie Neibergall/Associated Press
