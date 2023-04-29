Jets Select C Joe Tippmann in the 2nd Round of the 2023 NFL Draft

The Jets selected Wisconsin center Joe Tippmann with their second-round pick of the NFL Draft tonight. And for anyone who knew the Jets' potential offensive line needs along with Tippmann's family tree, this shouldn't come as a big surprise.

For one thing, Jets 10-year tackle D'Brickashaw Ferguson presented his former team's pick to the multitude of fans at the Kansas City draft venue and across the country. For another, one of Tippmann's coaches, from grade school through high school through college to today, not to mention a semi-distant relative, is fellow Hoosier Jason Fabini, another Jets starting tackle, from 1998-2004.

"Coach Fabini coached me in fifth grade through my senior year of high school," Tippmann explained to Jets reporters from his family's Indiana home after joining the Jets, Aaron Rodgers, Quinnen Williams, C.J. Mosley, et al. "I was able to absorb so much from him. He helped me in my transition from high school to college and he's helping me with my transition from college to the NFL. He's a mentor to me, someone I can always lean on to assist me with anything and push me to be a better player."

And as Tippmann's draft perch at No. 43 overall indicates, the 6-6, 313-pounder is not only the first center to come off the NFL's big value board at this draft but also arguably the best center, for several reasons.