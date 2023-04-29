Jets' Round 6 Pick in 2023 NFL Draft is Western Michigan LB Zaire Barnes

The Jets, who already selected Pitt tackle Carter Warren with the first pick they got from trading their fourth-round selection to New England, moved on to the Patriots' second pick in that trade and selected linebacker Zaire Barnes out of Western Michigan at No. 184 overall in Round 6.

Barnes is the second defensive player taken by the Jets in this draft and the selection snaps a streak of three consecutive offensive draft choices by Jets general manager Joe Douglas after taking edge Will McDonald IV out of Iowa State in Round 1.