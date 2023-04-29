Jets' Round 6 Pick in 2023 NFL Draft is Western Michigan LB Zaire Barnes

Apr 29, 2023 at 06:24 PM
/assets/images/imported/NYJ/Lange_Randy-headshot.jpg
Randy Lange

NYJets.com Contributor

DraftPick-16x9 (5)

The Jets, who already selected Pitt tackle Carter Warren with the first pick they got from trading their fourth-round selection to New England, moved on to the Patriots' second pick in that trade and selected linebacker Zaire Barnes out of Western Michigan at No. 184 overall in Round 6.

Barnes is the second defensive player taken by the Jets in this draft and the selection snaps a streak of three consecutive offensive draft choices by Jets general manager Joe Douglas after taking edge Will McDonald IV out of Iowa State in Round 1.

Interestingly, Douglas has traded down twice today to give him 10 draft-day trades in the four drafts he's presided over as the Green & White GM. And this pick involves the two teams Douglas has traded with today. The 184th pick originally belonged to Las Vegas, but the Raiders traded it to the Patriots, who then traded it to the Jets earlier today. After 184, the Jets have two picks from the Raiders, No. 204 in Round 6 and No. 220 in Round 7, remaining in their draft.

