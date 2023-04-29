Jets Finish 2023 Draft with 7th Round Selection of TE Zack Kuntz 

Old Dominion Product Joins the Jets After Being Selected No. 220 Overall

Apr 29, 2023 at 06:20 PM
E_c11i9699-allen-headshot
Eric Allen

Senior Reporter

Kuntz-DraftPick-16x9

With their seventh and final selection in the 2023 NFL Draft, the New York Jets added Old Dominion TE Zach Kuntz (Rd 7, No. 220).

"I got the call," Kuntz said. "I'm super pumped up and ready to work."

A first-team All-Conference USA performer in 2021, Kuntz (6-8, 251) finished second in the country among tight ends with 73 receptions. Last season, Kuntz caught 12 passes in two games before sustaining a season-ending injury.

"I stretch the field vertically very well, complement that very well with my run-game blocking as well as my pass protection," said Kuntz. "I try to be a three phase tight end that can do anything to add value on defense."

The Camp Hill, PA native started his collegiate career at Penn State and played in 21 games from 2018-20. At the NFL Combine, Kuntz posted a 4.55 time in the 40-yard dash and a 40-inch vertical in addition to 23 reps on the bench press.

"He tested through the roof, so we're sitting there at the top of the seventh round and just going through some of the guys that have that freak factor to them and he was right there at the top with the size, the length, the speed, the jumps, everything," said GM Joe Douglas. "And another guy who may have been drafted a little sooner if not for the injury this year."

Kuntz became the first ODU Monarch ever to be drafted by the Jets. Earlier Saturday, the Jets grabbed a pair of Pittsburgh Panthers in T Carter Warren (Rd 4, No. 120) and RB Israel Abanikanda (Rd 5, No. 143). Then they shifted back to defense with the selections of Western Michigan LB Zaire Barnes (Rd 6, No. 184) and LSU DB Jarrick Bernard-Converse (Rd 6, No. 204).

"Being a rookie now, it's all about taking in information, learning and going through the process and being a sponge," Kuntz said.

