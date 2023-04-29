Jets Use Round 4 Pick, 120th Overall, to Take T Carter Warren in 2023 NFL Draft

The Jets, with the 18th choice of Round 4, the 120th overall pick of the 2023 NFL Draft that they received as a part of the trade with New England earlier in the round, have selected tackle Carter Warren from the University of Pittsburgh.

It's a dream come true for several reasons. First and foremost, Warren is "from the neighborhood" not far from the Jets' Florham Park, NJ, team facility. He grew up in Paterson and was an All-State first-team tackle at Passaic Tech.

"I'm very excited," Warren told Jets reporters early this afternoon. "It's huge, growing up watching the Jets. I'm about 20 minutes away from the facility, I played at MetLife Stadium growing up. So it's a pretty cool experience to get this opportunity."

Then there's his chance to finally get to use his physical skills as a pro after spending six seasons at Pitt. The 6-6, 331-pound left tackle redshirted in 2017 and worked scout teams without seeing game action that year and in '18.

"I worked my tail off to get where I am," he said. "My third year came around and I finally became a starter."

Warren is a big "intangibles" guy, with one of those traits being persevering through injury and rehab. He suffered a mensicus injury that ended his senior season with the Panthers after four games and also prevented him from playing in the East-West Shrine Game and participating at the NFL Combine and at his March 29 pro day.