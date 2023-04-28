Jets Select Edge Will McDonald IV with the 15th Overall Pick in the 2023 NFL Draft

The Jets have selected Iowa State defensive end Will McDonald IV with the 15th overall pick of the NFL Draft on Thursday night.

McDonald (6-3, 239) started 12 games for the Cyclones in the 2022 season and earned first-team All-Big 12 honors. He totaled 36 tackles, 7.5 tackles for loss, a team-leading five sacks, one forced fumble and four pass defenses.

In 2021, the Pewuakee, WI, native was named a first-team All-American, first-team All-Big 12 and Big 12 co-Defensive Lineman of the Year while leading the team with 11.5 sacks, 14 TFLs and five forced fumbles.

McDonald played five seasons in all for the Cyclones, the last two as a starter. He finished with 54 games and 23 starts, 123 tackles, 42 tackles for loss, 34 sacks, 10 forced fumbles and eight pass defenses.

McDonald ranks No. 1 in school history and his 34 sacks are tied for the all-time lead in the Big 12, one more than Von Miller's 33 career sacks).

He is the Jets' ninth draft choice out of Iowa State all-time and comes to the Green & White one year after RB Breece Hall was selected out of ISU in last year's second round. Besides Hall, the Jets also got a season's plus of starts from DE Kenny Neil (1981, 7th round, 169th overall) and DT James Reed (2001, 7th round, 206th).