Jets Select LSU DB Jarrick Bernard-Converse with Pick No. 204

The Jets have selected LSU DB Jarrick Bernard-Converse in the sixth round, No. 204 overall.

Bernard-Converse (6-1, 197) began his college career at Oklahoma State and became an immediate starter at safety. He played in 13 games (9 starts) as a freshman, totaling 59 tackles, 3.5 tackles for loss, 2 sacks, 1 forced fumble, 1 interception and 2 pass defenses. He also blocked a punt.

"I feel like I'm an all around DB," he said. "I'm pretty versatile. I can play anywhere in the secondary. I just feel like I have good instincts. I use my length and I have good speed."

He started 24 games over the next two seasons before transitioning from safety to cornerback before the 2020 season. Bernard-Converse earned first-team All-Big 12 honors for the Cowboys while leading the team with 10 PDs. He also had 48 tackles, 1.5 tackles for loss and 1.5 sacks.

The Shreveport, LA native transferred to LSU for this past season, starting in nine of the 13 games he appeared in. In five collegiate seasons, Bernard-Converse has appeared in 64 games (56 starts) and totaled 228 tackles, 7.5 TFL, 5 sacks, 29 PD, 2 FF and 4 INT. He's taken more than 3,500 snaps and has lined up at outside corner, nickel and safety.

"I just think it helped me understand defenses better and how to play the game because it just expanded my mind and challenged me to learn more than one position," he said. "I feel like playing safety helped me gain more knowledge of the game."

Bernard-Converse also has experience on special teams.

"Special teams is a part of the game and it's just as important as offense or defense," he said. "I value that highly. I'm pretty good on special teams, so I'm looking to contribute."

Bernard-Converse attended Evangel Christian Academy, a high school in Louisiana that has produced a number of NFL players including former Jets RB-KR Joe McKnight. He also ran track and competed in the 400-meter dash and the high jump.

Pick No. 204 originally belonged to the Raiders, who traded it to the Jets earlier on Day 3, along with pick No. 220, in exchange for pick No. 170.