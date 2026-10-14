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Jets WR Omar Cooper Jr. Designated for Return to Practice

The Rookie WR Has 21 Days to Be Added to the Active Roster From Injured Reserve

Oct 14, 2026 at 12:46 PM
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Amanda Vogt

EDITORIAL CONTRIBUTOR

New York Jets 2026 Season: New York Jets at Tennessee Titans on September 13, 2026 at Nissan Stadium in Nashville, TN (New York Jets Photo).

HC Aaron Glenn announced on Wednesday that WR Omar Cooper Jr. will return to practice this week. The rookie will have a 21-day practice window to be added to the active roster from injured reserve. The Jets also signed LB Troy Reeder to the practice squad.

Cooper sustained an ankle injury in the Jets' Week 1 23-10 win over the Tennessee Titans. He only played 5 snaps, but his 30-yard reception set up the Green & White's opening-drive TD.

"You never want any rookie to miss time because the reps are valuable for those guys," HC Aaron Glenn said. "For him to actually start to get these reps again, then get back out there again and be able to compete is a big thing for us."

The Jets moved back into the first round of the 2026 NFL Draft to select Cooper out of Indiana, fresh off a national championship. Cooper had 69 receptions for 937 yards and 13 TDs in his final season with the Hoosiers.

Cooper (6-1, 199) is a strong wideout who is dangerous with the ball in his hands. On his 30-yard reception in Tennessee, 26 yards were earned after the catch as Cooper spun around defenders and broke a few tackles to get to the 4-yard line.

Reeder (6-3, 245) is back on the practice squad after being released on Tuesday. He initially signed to the practice squad on Sept. 2 and later signed to the active roster on Sept. 22. Reeder dressed for four games and had 4 tackles while appearing in 85 special teams snaps.

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