Jets WR Omar Cooper Jr. Designated for Return to Practice

HC Aaron Glenn announced on Wednesday that WR Omar Cooper Jr. will return to practice this week. The rookie will have a 21-day practice window to be added to the active roster from injured reserve. The Jets also signed LB Troy Reeder to the practice squad.

Cooper sustained an ankle injury in the Jets' Week 1 23-10 win over the Tennessee Titans. He only played 5 snaps, but his 30-yard reception set up the Green & White's opening-drive TD.

"You never want any rookie to miss time because the reps are valuable for those guys," HC Aaron Glenn said. "For him to actually start to get these reps again, then get back out there again and be able to compete is a big thing for us."

The Jets moved back into the first round of the 2026 NFL Draft to select Cooper out of Indiana, fresh off a national championship. Cooper had 69 receptions for 937 yards and 13 TDs in his final season with the Hoosiers.

Cooper (6-1, 199) is a strong wideout who is dangerous with the ball in his hands. On his 30-yard reception in Tennessee, 26 yards were earned after the catch as Cooper spun around defenders and broke a few tackles to get to the 4-yard line.