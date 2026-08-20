Three Jets Looking to Turn Heads Before Roster Cutdown

Heflin (6-3, 304), spent the last two seasons on Rams' practice squad and played in the 2025 regular-season finale where he registered two tackles. His NFL journey began in 2021 when he signed with the Packers as an undrafted free agent after four seasons at Northern Illinois and one at Iowa.

Before landing with the Rams, Heflin spent time with the Giants (2022), the XFL's Houston Roughnecks (2023) and the Saints (2023-2024), where he played with LB Demario Davis.

Solid at the point of attack, Heflin wants to continue to improve as a pass rusher.

"I'm pretty hard on myself, being an undrafted guy being cut a bunch of times, you don't stick around by just like 'oh I was alright there,'" Heflin said. "I'm very critical of my tape and I feel every aspect of the game like my pass rush I want to get better at, that's always been my knock my whole career so I'm always working on it. The run game, that's where I feel like I excel."

CB Jordan Clark

Jordan Clark signed with the Jets as an undrafted free agent in 2025 and had 3 tackles in the preseason. He feels more comfortable during his second training camp and has flashed throughout camp.

"I think the transition from college to the league was a pretty big jump for me last year," Clark said. "But the game has slowed down, I think I have a better understanding of concepts and what people like to do in the league."

Clark had a six-year collegiate career between five years at Arizona State and his final season at Notre Dame in 2024. In the 57 games (31 starts) he played in, Clark totaled 176 tackles, 8.5 TFLs, 26 PDs and 4 INTs.

He was activated off the practice squad for Week 13 and played the final six games for the Jets, recording 7 tackles. In the Jets' first preseason game, Clark had 6 tackles against the Buccaneers, one shy of S Jarius Monroe who led the team with 7.

"I think I've made some leaps from last year," Clark said. "I think I have a lot more confidence in myself, but obviously there's always room for improvement."

His goal is to play free and that's contingent on the preparation he does during the week.