Jets Unveil Their 2012 Coaching Staff

The New York Jets have announced the hiring of defensive line coach Karl Dunbar, assistant strength and conditioning coaches Justus Galac and Paul Ricci, and outside linebackers coach Mike Smith. Also, Bob Sutton has been promoted to assistant head coach/linebackers and Lance Taylor has been promoted to assistant tight ends coach/quality control, and Matt Cavanaugh returns as the team's quarterbacks coach.

Cavanaugh (Youngstown, OH/Pittsburgh)returns for his fourth season as the Jets' quarterbacks coach. Under his tutelage, Mark Sanchez set career highs in passing yards (3,474) and touchdown passes (26) in 2011. Sanchez also became the fifth quarterback in the Super Bowl era to win 30 games, including the postseason, in his first three seasons. He previously spent four seasons as the offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach at the University of Pittsburgh.

Cavanaugh played 14 NFL seasons for four teams (Patriots, 49ers, Eagles, Giants) and has 14 years of NFL coaching experience, serving as an offensive coordinator for the Ravens (1999-2004) and the Bears (1997-98) and as QBs coach for the 49ers (1996) and Cardinals (1994-95). He began his coaching career at Pitt as tight ends coach in 1993.

Dunbar (Louisiana State/Opelousas, LA) joins the Jets after spending the past six seasons as the D-line coach for the Vikings. During his time in Minnesota, the Vikings defense allowed the fewest rushing yards in the NFL (8,141) and ranked sixth in sacks (242). The Vikes rush defense was the best in the NFL each season from 2006-08, marking the first time since the 1970 AFL-NFL merger that a team has ranked No. 1 in rushing defense three consecutive seasons. Under Dunbar's leadership, DT Kevin Williams was selected to five Pro Bowls, DE Jared Allen was chosen four times and DT Pat Williams earned the honor three times.

Dunbar played for the Steelers (1990), Saints (1992-93) and Cardinals (1994-95) during his NFL career. Head coach Rex Ryan served as his position coach in 1994 with Arizona.

Galac (SUNY Brockport/Cattaraugus, NY) comes to New York after seven seasons at Villanova (2005-11), where he served as the Wildcats' strength and conditioning coach, earning recognition as the Samson FCS Strength and Conditioning Coach of the Year in 2010. Galac served as both a defensive assistant and the team's strength and conditioning coach for two seasons (2005-06). He played college football for SUNY College at Brockport, starting at nose tackle and helping to lead the team to the NCAA playoffs in 2000 and 2001.

Ricci (Temple/Sewell, NJ) previously spent part of 2011 as the director of basketball performance for Texas Tech, after serving in the same capacity at the University of Maryland for three seasons. Ricci spent nine seasons on the strength and conditioning staff with the Ravens (1999-2008). He also enjoyed stints on the strength and conditioning staffs of the San Diego Padres (MLB), Arizona Cardinals, Philadelphia Eagles and Seattle Seahawks. He was an offensive lineman for Penn State before earning his undergraduate degree from Temple University.

Smith (Texas Tech/Lubbock, TX)becomes the outside linebackers coach after spending the past two seasons with the Jets as a coaching intern. Under his tutelage, free agent acquisition Aaron Maybin led the Green & White with six sacks and four forced fumbles in 13 games of action in 2011. Prior to his time with the Jets, Smith was the linebackers coach for the University of Hawaii for one season. A linebacker at Texas Tech, he was drafted by the Ravens and played two seasons (2005-06) before his career was cut short by injuries.

Sutton (Eastern Michigan/Ypsilanti, MI) is entering his 13th season with the Jets. He has served as their senior defensive assistant/linebackers coach the past three seasons. He initially came to the Jets as the linebackers coach (2000-05) before being named defensive coordinator (2006-08). Prior to his tenure with the Jets, Sutton was the head coach (1991-99) and assistant coach (1983-91) at Army.

Taylor (Alabama/Mobile, AL) is in his third season with the Jets. He previously was their offensive quality control coach (2011) and a coaching intern (2010). Before coming to the Jets, Taylor was wide receivers coach at Appalachian State (2009) after serving as a graduate assistant coach for two seasons at Alabama, his alma mater, in 2007-08. As a player, Taylor walked on at Alabama, played in 38 consecutive games for the Crimson Tide and was named a team captain as a senior in 2003.

2012 New York Jets Coaching Staff

Rex Ryan (head coach), Mike Pettine (defensive coordinator), Tony Sparano (offensive coordinator), Mike Westhoff (special teams coordinator), Matt Cavanaugh (quarterbacks), Dave DeGuglielmo (offensive line), Mike Devlin (tight ends/assistant offensive line), Karl Dunbar (defensive line), Justus Galac (assistant strength and conditioning), Bill Hughan (head strength and conditioning), Ben Kotwica (assistant special teams), Sanjay Lal (wide receivers), Anthony Lynn (running backs), Jim O'Neil (assistant defensive backs), Paul Ricci (assistant strength and conditioning), Brian Smith (quality control/defense), Mike Smith (outside linebackers), Bob Sutton (assistant head coach/linebackers), Lance Taylor (assistant tight ends/quality control), Dennis Thurman (defensive backs).