Jets' Selections in the 2012 Draft

One day after announcing the 2012 compensatory draft picks, the NFL today has released the official draft order for all picks and all teams.

Below are the Jets' available choices in this year's draft, which will be held April 26-28 in New York. The Jets retain their own selections in Rounds 1, 2, 3 and 5, plus Philadelphia's sixth-round pick through Indianapolis in the Drew Stanton trade, plus Jacksonville's seventh-round pick in last year's Dwight Lowery trade, plus their four compensatory selections.