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Jets Re-Sign WR McKnight

Mar 27, 2012 at 08:27 AM

The New York Jets have signed wide receiver Scotty McKnight. The announcement was made by general manager Mike Tannenbaum.

McKnight (5'11", 182) was originally selected in the seventh round (227th overall) by the Jets in the 2011 NFL Draft. He spent training camp with the club before joining the practice squad on Sept. 20. He suffered an ACL injury in practice and was placed on Practice Squad Injured Reserve on Nov. 1. At Colorado, McKnight played in 49 games and finished first in school history with 215 receptions and 22 receiving touchdowns.

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