Jets Notebook | How Winning One-on-Ones Generated 8 Sacks for the Jets' Defense

Jowon Briggs doesn't always realize how often the Jets blitz in each game because of how "locked in" he is throughout. As the Jets improved to 2-3 with a 17-12 victory over the Cleveland Browns on Sunday at MetLife Stadium, the defensive line put together a cohesive performance.

"I get the play call, and I go out and execute and, you know, it might seem like a lot of blitzes after the fact … but I'm just playing ball," Briggs said.

Browns QB Deshaun Watson was 15-of-33 passing for 155 yards and 1 TD — 24.2% of his passing attempts resulted in sacks (Tru Media) as the Jets took him down 8 times.

Briggs recorded his second of the season, wrapping Watson up for a 6-yard loss in the second quarter.

"On the pass rushing front,: guys win their one-on-ones, and then once a guy wins their one-on-one, the next guys is going and cleaning it up," Briggs said. "That was pretty much popping up all over the tape and it's something that we're really proud of and something we'll continue doing."

HC Aaron Glenn said "every game takes on a life of its own" and he doesn't want to put himself "in a box as a play-caller." The Jets faced 44 drop backs, the highest amount this season, and played 26 of them in zone coverage (59.1%). For 18 snaps, the Jets were in man coverage, which is 10 more snaps than last week against the Bears.

Jarvis Brownlee Jr.. was often used when the Jets aggressively blitzed and Glenn used what he saw on film from the Browns when making his game plan.